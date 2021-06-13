Why ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Could End Soon

‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘could be planting the seeds for his end in the character of the aunt lydia, according to ‘The Testaments’. Will Gilead Fall? ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Has ‘Torture Porn’ Gone Far in Season 4? ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Janine’s difficult flashback could have been very different.

Below we discuss spoilers for episode 9 of season 4 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.

As inevitable as it was, June’s escape has rocked ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to its core. And it’s not just his story that has changed in season four, either. All of Gilead is recovering from the aftermath of the protagonist’s escapade, though perhaps no one has been affected more than Aunt Lydia.

The actress herself Ann dowd pointed out to Elle that what June has done to Lydia is the worst thing she could have imagined:

“She considers herself responsible. So do the commanders. She knew something was happening. She knew. And she didn’t get to the bottom of it. And June, with whom she has a tremendously complicated relationship, did. So there’s that personal factor where she’s being tough on herself because she’s aware of all that, and she’s also desperate to show that, ‘No, no, no, I’m not irrelevant‘”

That “tremendously complicated relationship” has also complicated things for Lydia, even though June is no longer within her grasp. In fact, it is safe to say that the character of Dowd is falling apart, and as fans of the original novel already know, this could be Gilead’s undoing..

If we’re honest, Lydia has never had a very healthy mind, but in the most recent episodes of season four, she definitely struggled more than usual to keep her composure. After June’s “betrayal”, Lydia got a little happy with her taser gun and ended up making a classmate sizzle. But then, right after Lawrence warned her that things could get ugly, Lydia found hope again when Janine reappeared in Gilead, alive but not exactly well.

Janine is perhaps the only person who means more to Lydia than June.. And despite all the horrible abuse she’s put Janine through, she and Lydia still share a special bond, as mother and daughter (a mother who gouges out her daughter’s eye for “bad behavior”). When Janine begs to be released from life as a maid, Lydia lets out a few tears in a surprisingly human moment for the hateful aunt. Does this mean that Lydia has started to see the cracks in Gilead’s supposedly flawless system?

In episode nine, we hear that Lydia has gotten “soft” on Janine, or at least as soft as an aunt can be. While the other aunts push for her fired, Lydia prevents Janine from ending up in the colonies, despite her rebellious past. And Lydia also listens when Janine suggests a new way to break Esther’s own streak of disobedience.

When the other aunts see that Lydia’s plan has worked, Lydia herself is proud to prove them wrong. June betrayed her, but Janine has come through in a way that reaffirms that her trust in her is not completely wrong. For now, this means that Lydia’s faith in the entire system has also been reaffirmed to some extent … but When you know exactly where the story is headed, it’s easy to see how ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is planting seeds for the downfall of Gilead., and maybe even the series finale as a whole.

‘The testaments’, the sequel published by Margaret Atwood in 2019, it takes place just a few years after the first book and explores the impact of June’s legacy. Without spoiling the story too much, reveals that Aunt Lydia plays a crucial role in Gilead’s downfall once and for all.

For a long time, this future version of Dowd’s character has been difficult to reconcile with the one we see on screen, but now that Lydia’s humanity is beginning to manifest, it is increasingly likely that the series is being built to coincide with the ending we see unfold in ‘The Testaments’. However, it is not clear how exactly it will work out because MGM Television and Hulu have already signed an adaptation, which means that this could become a completely separate series..

When asked if Lydia really has doubts about Gilead, Dowd said: “I think Lydia is questioning things, although she is a long way from admitting it, what do I believe in? Do I really believe in this? And what is coming up along with that, Regarding Janine, it’s ‘I love this person, my girl, she is precious to me and I made a mistake with her.’ He acted too harsh, he gouged one eye out of Janine and I think he greatly regrets that“.

If these doubts eventually lead to the end of Gilead, What does that mean for the future of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’? June’s escape has alienated the series from violence and torture porn, recasting its story in an exploration of trauma and what it’s like to go on living once you’re finally free from that nightmare. Because of this, Gilead is no longer as present as before, although its impact is still felt in every image.

Between June’s escape and Gilead’s impending doom, It seems that ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is ending, and that seems especially likely if ‘The Testaments’ is adapted as part of a new series. The showrunner Bruce miller once said that the series will “go on” as long as Elisabeth moss stay involved, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will continue for much longer.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller admitted that he does not know if the series will continue beyond season 5.: “I mean, we talked about it, and [Elisabeth Moss] and I have talked about it, and the writing team and I have talked extensively about where precisely we are going, but I feel like after this year, it’s a good time to reassess. “

Until we hear more keep a close eye on Aunt Lydia, because if we are right, his trajectory is intrinsically connected to the future of the series and Gilead.

