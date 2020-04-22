After 46 years of reign, the Volkswagen Golf ceased to be the brand’s most popular car to give way to an SUV that has captivated drivers

Everything that begins ends is a law of life and a rule from which not even cars are saved, and that is that, although the Volkswagen Golf It became one of the most loved cars by drivers, and surpassed the 35 million cars produced, today, stopped being the most popular car of the German brand.

The reason is called Tiguan, the compact SUV of Volkswagen which has now become the most popular vehicle of the automaker, surpassing the legacy that Golf left since 1974. And it is that the SUV that had its premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2007, achieved that in just one year (2008), more than 150,000 units had already been manufactured.

Three years later, in 2011 Volkswagen already manufactured more than 500,000 annual units of the Tiguan, while by 2019, 911,000 cars of this model were manufactured, one every 35 seconds.

The second generation of the Volkswagen Tiguan was launched in 2016, built on the MQB modular platform, which also articulates products such as the Volkswagen Golf or the Volkswagen Passat. According to the portal Diario motor, in 2017 the Allspace long-wheelbase version – known as Tiguan L in China – was released and today 55% of the versions produced correspond to this elongated version.

To celebrate the great success of the Tiguan, in 2020 the restyling of this acclaimed SUV will be launched in Europe, as well as the launch of its low-emission plug-in version for the European market.

There is no doubt that the Tiguan became in 2019 Volkswagen’s best-selling model globally, a reason why the Golf ceased to be the brand’s most popular car globally.

