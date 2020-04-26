The first case of the new coronavirus in Brazilian territory may never be discovered. At least that’s what experts say heard by BBC News Brasil. According to doctors and scholars researching the trajectory of Sars-Cov-2 (official name of the virus), it is very likely that there were already cases in the country before the first confirmed patient.

For experts, it is very likely the first case of the new coronavirus happened before February 25, the date of the first confirmation in the country, but it was not diagnosed.

A 61-year-old businessman is considered the first diagnosis in Brazil. He tested positive for covid-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, on February 25, at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo (SP). The patient had returned from northern Italy, a region that was beginning to face an explosion of cases of Sars-Cov-2. He had symptoms like fever and a dry cough – about two weeks after the diagnosis, the patient recovered, according to the Government of São Paulo.

But experts point out that the 61-year-old businessman is unlikely to have been the first person to set foot on Brazilian soil with the new coronavirus – whose cases started in Wuhan, China.

Amid the exponential growth of records in Brazil, scholars believe that it is difficult to state precisely the country’s first case. Among the reasons that there may have been cases that were not previously discovered are the lack of guidance from authorities before the first diagnosis, the large number of asymptomatic patients and the fact that the new coronavirus may have been confused with other respiratory problems.

One of the main alternatives to discover cases prior to the first diagnoses is the antibody test, which allows to find out if the person has had the coronavirus previously. This helps to understand how quickly the virus spreads and possible cases that have not been diagnosed. These tests, however, are still incipient in Brazil.

Researchers point out that discovering first cases of the new coronavirus is essential to trace the path of the pandemic

Another important method in the study of the origin of the coronavirus in Brazil is the sequencing of the virus genome, which clarifies aspects such as which countries the Brazilian cases came from and the evolution of Sars-Cov-2 here.

While experts are studying the virus’s entry points in different countries – worldwide, there are over 2 million cases and 150,000 deaths to date – an important question about the origin of the pandemic has yet to be answered: the identity of the “zero” patient in China.

First case became controversial in Brazil

In early April, information from the Ministry of Health caused controversy over the first case of the new coronavirus in Brazil. This is because the folder disclosed that the first death due to the virus in the country was registered on January 23, in Minas Gerais, almost two months before the first officially confirmed death.

The next day, however, the ministry rectified the information. The folder stated that the death was registered on March 23 and justified that there was a typing failure, so it had erroneously informed that it would have been in January.

When correcting the information, during a press conference, the then Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, stated that it is possible that the virus was already circulating in the country in last December or January. Mandetta argued that China is still discovering cases that occurred in early December. Because it is a large country, according to the former minister, the virus may have spread to other regions of the world even when there was no diagnosis.

For experts, one of the facts that collaborates so that the first person with the coronavirus in Brazil has not been diagnosed is the delay of Brazilian authorities to take the first coping measures, even with cases of Sars-Cov-2 being registered at the around the world since January.

“There is a lot of air traffic in Brazil. In January, for example, many people may have arrived from abroad without symptoms or with very mild symptoms, such as cough and little fever. There was no control or any guidance on the coronavirus, so they may not have sought medical attention. In a week, they may have recovered, but in that period they may have contaminated many people “, reports virologist Bergmann Morais Ribeiro, from the Department of Cell Biology at the University of Brasília (UnB).

The sanitary doctor Ana Freitas Ribeiro, from the epidemiology service of the Emílio Ribas Institute, points out that one of the reasons that hinder the discovery of the first cases of infection in Brazil was the guidance of the Ministry of Health that, at first, indicated that only cases of travelers who arrived in Brazil with respiratory symptoms or fever should be investigated.

“The other cases were excluded. It is important to remember that this disease has a wide clinical spectrum, including asymptomatic cases that also transmit”, he points out.

Studies show that the rate of asymptomatic patients can reach 70% at some ages. The number depends, according to researchers, on the age group. Younger people are the majority among cases without symptoms.

Initial difficulties

Among the indications that there may have been cases of the new coronavirus in the country before the first diagnosis are data from Infogripe, from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). The system points out that there was a historical increase in records of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in Brazil between February and March.

In previous years, the system recorded an average of 250 cases in the months of February and March. However, this year, only in the week of February 23 to 29, 662 people were admitted to the country with symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing. Notifications refer to public and private hospitals.

The data serve as a warning, say experts. However, scholars stress that SRAG, which today is highly associated with covid-19, can also be caused by other viruses such as influenza, adenovirus or the four seasonal coronaviruses that have previously circulated.

Antibody testing is one of the hopes of scholars to identify possible old cases of the new coronavirus

For virologist Davis Ferreira, from the Professor Paulo de Góes Institute of Microbiology (IMPPG), from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), cases of the new coronavirus prior to the first diagnosis in the country may have been treated like other respiratory syndromes. “Antibody tests can help clarify whether some of these patients in January or early February had the new coronavirus,” he points out.

Experts claim that the fact that the first diagnoses in Brazil were in Albert Einstein also reinforces that there may be previous cases. This is because the private health unit was already prepared to assist such patients, through examinations and medical monitoring.

“Many cases of the new coronavirus across the country may have been treated, in January or February, with diagnoses such as H1N1 or pneumonia, which also cause respiratory problems. During this period, there were no tests in many locations, so this possibility of covid-19 may have been ruled out many times, “says Bergmann.

Why would it be important to find the first patient?

The diagnosis of coronavirus in Brazil on February 25 is considered an important milestone in the fight against Sars-Cov-2. After that, several local authorities started to take more energetic measures in relation to the theme – many expected the exponential growth of cases to act.

Experts stress that it is important to find out if there were people infected in Brazil before the 61-year-old businessman, as this could change the trajectory of Sars-Cov-2 in the country. This finding may confirm that there are even more cases than have been found so far, in addition to demonstrating that several patients with covid-19 may have been diagnosed with other types of breathing difficulties.

“Finding out that there really were cases before this first diagnosis is important for us to be able to assess, in a new scenario, the speed of the spread of the virus in Brazil. This helps in studies, so that we can be better prepared for other pandemics in the future, which may have similarities with this “, comments Ferreira.

Symptoms of patients before the first case in Brazil may have been associated with other diseases, without doctors suspecting covid-19, say experts

Because there are many asymptomatic patients worldwide, who did not seek medical help, studies on the origin and history of the spread of the new coronavirus in Brazil become even more complex.

Research by scientists at the Columbia University School of Public Health in New York found that symptom-free patients were responsible for up to two-thirds of infections in Wuhan. The survey was published by the American scientific journal Science.

A more in-depth study of the origins of Sars-Cov-2 around the world becomes even more complex because one of the main doubts about the subject remains open: the identity of the first person infected in Wuhan, the first epicenter of the new coronavirus.

“This zero patient in Wuhan is very important, because through it we can discover the origin of the infection of the new coronavirus. With this discovery, we could know the location of this first infection and how it occurred. This is fundamental to, mainly, trace the path of the epidemic “, says Ferreira.

Scientists from around the world are still looking for answers about the origin of the new coronavirus. Research tries to map the first case.

Research and testing

The origin of the new coronavirus in Brazil is the target of investigations by researchers. The objective is to find out if there were several introductions of Sars-Cov-2 in Brazil and where they came from. This information can assist in facing the pandemic, as it points out which mutations are present in the country and dimension the progress of the virus.

For the president of the Brazilian Society of Virology, researcher Fernando Spilki, it will be difficult to pin the first case of the new coronavirus in Brazil. “This ‘zero’ patient in Brazil is no longer something so relevant”, he points out. He points out that investigations into possible cases prior to the first diagnosis are aimed at investigating which viruses are currently circulating in the country. “We need to know which regions of the world they came from, to assess whether these differences in the genome are related to the severity of covid-19 in the country and also to a higher or lower rate of dissemination in the population,” he explains.

The world’s first records of the new coronavirus were in Wuhan, China. However, until today the identity of the first person with the virus is unknown

In the midst of studies on the origins of the virus in Brazil, one of the ways to discover infected patients prior to the first diagnoses is tests that can detect previous antibodies.

“This can be done if there are appropriate tests. It is possible to evaluate samples of SRAG or respiratory syndrome collected before the first case and test them for covid-19. Thus, we can test people with SRAG before February, with discharge or death” , says epidemiologist Ana Freitas.

Antibody testing in Brazil is still in its infancy in Brazil. According to experts, research on the origins of the virus in the country will advance, especially when there are applications of these tests in mass.

“These tests can identify, in many cases, even the virus in asymptomatic patients, who had Sars-Cov-2 previously and had no symptoms, but developed antibodies”, says Ferreira.

Through genetic samples from patients who have had or have Sars-Cov-2, it is possible to do the virus genome sequencing, an action considered essential to study the origins of the new coronavirus in the country.

“The virus that is infecting today is different from the virus from a week ago. The more it reproduces, the more modifications it has. Therefore, in the sequencing we discover its origin, to identify what modifications it had and whether it became more pathogenic or no “, explains Bergmann.

The sequencing of the first two diagnoses in Brazil – carried out by researchers from the University of São Paulo and the Adolfo Lutz Institute – pointed out that the first case was genetically more similar to the virus sequenced in Germany, while the second was more similar to that of England.

In Brazil, different researchers try to sequence the virus. There are studies in this direction in states like São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and Bahia. These surveys, however, face difficulties. The number of cases sequenced so far is considered low and, according to experts, this hinders further studies on the origin of the new coronavirus in the country.

“We have several virology laboratories in Brazil that can carry out these surveys. But we need resources for that”, points out Bergmann. The Ministry of Science and Technology recently launched calls for projects that study the new coronavirus. However, the results of the fairs should only be ready from June. “It is a very bureaucratic procedure”, says the virologist.

