Why the dogs bury bones?

This behavior is common in many mammals, especially the ancestors of domestic dogs (gray wolves). However, although wolves are known for their impressive hunting skills, they tend to stay in one area long enough to devour all prey. Afterwards, they are in charge of burying the remains of some prey, as a study published in the journal Ethology concludes.

On the other hand, canids are ‘bone accumulators’, which means that they keep leftover food in large hiding places. For this reason, when dogs show this behavior (especially in patios or gardens) they are really only instinctively pulling out the wolf that they carry inside.

Today, dogs do not need to store food because pet owners feed their four-legged friends. However, it has not disappeared your natural urge to save food. In addition, sometimes the instinct to save objects or food is simply due to the need to protect them from scavengers.