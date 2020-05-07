a catastrophic 9% critical approval on & nbsp;Rotten Tomatoes, this “blockbuster” barely raised & nbsp;155 million euros (167 million dollars)& nbsp; around the world (the minimum in the saga) and irreversibly stained the young filmmaker’s name. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 12 “> After succeeding with the acclaimed Chronicle (2012), the director Josh Trank he hit his face with the most absolute failure to release Fantastic four –The third and most recent adaptation of the popular Marvel Comics saga. With a catastrophic 9% critical approval on Rotten Tomatoes, this “blockbuster” grossed just € 155 million ($ 167 million) worldwide (the lowest in the series) and irreversibly stained the young filmmaker’s name.

Joshua Trank openly confesses that he took a firearm in the face of the threats he received during the filming of Fantastic Four. (Images: Instagram @joshuatrank / 20th Century Pictures) More

Polygon. “data-reactid =” 25 “>” I was receiving threat messages on the IMDb forums, saying they were going to shoot me, “the 36-year-old Californian reminded Polygon.

In the world I grew up in, a racially intense Los Angeles, where we were used to seeing white superheroes, some of my black friends should have seen a black superhero. […] So I felt that, being in a position of power, I could change the system a little bit”.” Data-reactid = “31”> According to Trank, the change was a fully conscious decision, motivated by his own childhood memories: “In the world I grew up in, a racially intense Los Angeles, where we were used to seeing white superheroes, some of my black friends should have seen a black superhero. […] So I felt that, being in a position of power, I could change the system a little bit. ”

Entertainment Weeky& nbsp; where he pointed to himself & nbsp;Stan Lee, & nbsp; Who fully supported his signing as a Human Torch. However, even this did not seem to be enough for a multitude of trolls who found racial change intolerable … “data-reactid =” 32 “> But that apparently well-intentioned choice cost him dearly, as he found himself the frontal opposition – and often angry – of a good part of the fans of the comic. Jordan himself had to write an article for Entertainment Weeky in which he pointed to himself Stan Lee, Who fully supported his signing as Human Torch. Yet even this did not seem to be enough for a multitude of trolls who found racial change intolerable …

a & nbsp;Tom Hardy & nbsp;absolutely unrecognizable in his characterization, has already been skyrocketed by none other than & nbsp;Rian Johnson, and will premiere in streaming next& nbsp; May 12. “data-reactid =” 36 “> As for Trank, the director claims to have made peace with that sad episode of Fantastic Four, and today he is looking forward to the imminent premiere of his new movie, Capone. This biopic of the infamous gangster in his maturity is starring a Tom hardy absolutely unrecognizable in its characterization, it has already been skyrocketed by none other than Rian Johnson, and will premiere in streaming next May 12.