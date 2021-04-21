Why the crypto market could face a crackdown, says Cardano inventor

Compartir

Charles Hoskinson, inventor of Cardano and CEO of Input-Output Global (IOG), spoke about the current regulatory landscape in the United States. Hoskinson believes that the cryptocurrency market will see a “greatly lagged” regulatory framework in the coming months.

The IOG CEO stated in a new video for his YouTube channel that the current market capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency market will force that country’s regulators and authorities to take action. In recent years, under the previous presidential administration, there was an atmosphere of lack of unity among the political parties, according to Hoskinson.

However, the current president of the United States, Joe Biden, has built his career in Washington. Therefore, he has more experience negotiating with political forces. In 2016 and 2017, the cryptocurrency market could have been regulated and taken out of its “gray zone” with a different management.

As a result of Biden’s political skills, he managed to pass a new stimulus bill. Your new target could be an infrastructure bill estimated at $ 2 trillion. Subsequently, the presidential administration could seek an individual tax increase. This could be the turning point for the cryptocurrency market, Hoskinson said:

It’s very likely that cryptocurrency regulation will be boosted in that bill, as a consumer protection package. As with the infrastructure, they incorporated a part of the Green New agreement. This is very likely to happen.

The inventor of Cardano blames the DOGE

According to the CEO of IOG, there is a perception of “Ponzi-like business behavior” within the crypto market and its main trends: non-fungible tokens (NFT), decentralized finance (DeFi), and the Dogecoin craze (DOGE). The latter has been particularly responsible for attracting negative attention, Hoskinson said.

He further added that “copy projects” like DOGE and its total market capitalization, just behind ADA at $ 40 billion, at the time of writing, are not “normal.” Hoskinson highlighted other flaws in DOGE’s design such as its inflationary supply and its centralization.

DOGE with heavy losses on the daily chart. Source: DOGEUSDT Tradingview

The inventor of Cardano is confident that a cryptocurrency regulation will pass because there is “unity” in the House of Representatives and the appointment of Gary Gensler as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hoskinson said:

Gensler has a track record of being very proactive with fulfilling his previous time at the CFTC and understands our industry very well, he taught a class at MIT on cryptocurrencies. The SEC is in a position where, through enforcement and soon regulatory mandate, it will be more active in enforcing things that will go wrong.

Hoskinson predicts that the SEC, along with FinCEN and other US law enforcement branches, will act on DeFi first. Clarifying that he is not “endorsing” the regulator’s alleged future actions, Cardano’s inventor said that these entities tend to “act” in this way under democratic administration.

Cardano, according to Hoskinson, has enough “flexibility” to withstand possible regulatory crackdown. The greatest strengths of this platform are “its monetary policy and its philosophy,” Hoskinson added:

When you talked about an activity that could be classified as regulated, you create a toolbox for people to participate in that activity at scale and to do so in a way that makes their government feel comfortable (…). Once you have that capacity (of Decentralized Identities) you can talk about regulated DeFi (…).

ADA is trading at $ 1.26 with a gain of 1.9% on the daily chart. On the weekly and monthly, ADA has 1.9% and 4.7% profit, respectively.

ADA with small gains on the daily chart. Source: ADAUSDT Tradingview