This week something unthinkable happened in the world of social networks. Twitter warned that three Trump messages contained lies or promoted violence. Last Tuesday, the president tweeted that voting by mail in California was “substantially fraudulent.” Twitter added a link under the tweet: “These are the facts about voting by mail,” where the president’s statement was corrected.

Trump exploded. On Thursday, he signed an executive order, which does not need the process of Congress, to block one of the Internet pillars since 1996: social networks or comments on a blog cannot be denounced by what users write. Contrary to what happens in traditional media, platforms on the Internet are exempt from controlling everything that is published. If an article threatens a citizen with death, the person responsible is the newspaper itself. If that threat is launched in the form of a tweet, Twitter is not. The European Union promulgated in 2000 a directive with a similar content.

But Twitter did not stop there. That same Thursday, he concealed a tweet from Trump for “glorification of violence.” The tweet said that “when the looting begins, the shooting begins.” The phrase comes from a Miami commissioner in 1967, in the midst of fighting for civil rights. The tweet could be seen after reading the Twitter warning. War was declared.

It was not the first time that Trump brushed against breach of Twitter’s community rules. Just this week, he accused a television presenter of killing his alleged lover nearly two decades ago, a young woman who died of natural causes. His widower begged Twitter in a public letter to withdraw Trump’s messages. Twitter did not. Trump has said everything on Twitter: he has threatened nuclear wars and called “that bitch” and “being inferior” to a former adviser.

Because right now

Platforms see their role in public debate grow. Twitter, Facebook or YouTube were important tools in 2012, when Barack Obama was reelected, but none was key. In these years its weight has grown. The 2016 elections were the greatest example, apart from the Russians. The use of Facebook advertising by the Trump campaign was certainly one of the keys to his victory.

Just as the American law of 1996 prevents platforms from being denounced for the content published by their users, they are also asked to restrict “in good faith” any material that seems “obscene, lewd, libidinous, profane, excessively violent, stalker or in any way objectionable. ” These adjectives leave a door open to pornography, apology for terrorism or disinformation.

The pandemic has brought a new level of risk. Misinformation or pranks could lead to serious health problems. Networks have deployed all kinds of new and more intrusive measures. “The pandemic highlights how false claims about cures or risks are a matter of life and death, especially when they come from the country’s leader. This has put tremendous pressure on platforms to monitor disinformation of public figures, “says Lucas Graves, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Twitter claims to be a platform in favor of freedom of expression. His deliberate option for years has been to create methods, like labels or curtains, that warn without deleting. The action against Trump is the final step. It is difficult to go back. Along with Trump, a Chinese spokesman and a false image of the policeman who strangled George Floyd’s neck in Minnesota have been tagged.

Why does Facebook not

President Trump put the same messages on Facebook and they are still there, without any warning. “Facebook should not be the arbiter of truth,” said Mark Zuckerberg after Twitter’s first action. Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter, responded that his move does not make them “arbiters of the truth.” Its community regulations are very strict with two things: coronavirus and elections.

Facebook has community rules at heart that are very similar to those of Twitter, although it does not have the option of adding tags: Facebook leaves a post or deletes it, without an average.

Facebook has community rules at heart that are very similar to those of Twitter, although it does not have the option of adding tags: Facebook leaves a post or deletes it, without an average. This is where all the grays and impossible debates begin about what each network does. Zuckerberg has recounted in a post how that decision is still in his hands and perhaps one day he presses the red button: “We believe that if a post incites violence,” he wrote about Trump’s message of the Minnesota riots, “it should be suppressed. regardless of whether it is newsworthy, even if it comes from a politician. “

Zuckerberg has decided not to. Dorsey has decided that something should be done.

Experts have different opinions. To those closest to journalism, this balance between freedom and policy enforcement seems to be the most correct: “Many experts recommend a combination of clear policies, consistent enforcement, and disinformation responses that focus on limiting interactions and providing information, instead of direct deletions, ”says Rasmus Nielsen, director of the . Institute for the Study of Journalism. Twitter’s actions represent a new will to treat him just like the rest. “We are not talking about censorship, but about consistent content moderation and policy enforcement,” he adds.

But there are jurists who believe that Twitter has overstepped its bounds. Twitter has been wrong. They’ve gone into a garden by themselves, “says David Maeztu, a lawyer specializing in Internet law. “We are on a very fuzzy and complex line, but perhaps it would have been more correct to close the account for breach of its rules. The moment you add something, you’re altering the content, “he says.

Why is it so important

Where is the limit of what networks can add or delete? Who exactly says it and how can a user complain or report? If they are not publishers, they should limit themselves as much as possible. But how much exactly? If they are publishers, they should take more content, which would make their business unfeasible.

For networks, the law must continue as it is. But how do they ensure that they are a place where harassment, lies and mess do not reign? It is an unsustainable balance and one that we will discuss for years. There is probably no perfect moderation policy. There will always be a message that will question all your community rules. Facebook has created a “supreme court” to settle those cases, but it will only start acting at the end of the year.

A politician like Trump needs these networks because without them his message would not reach the electorate in the same way. The freedom to say everything you say without a filter is essential. In Spain, Vox has issued a statement in solidarity: “We are deeply concerned about how the right to freedom of expression has been repeatedly violated by the main social media platforms by censuring many of the contents that both our public officials and affiliates are publishing ”, they say.

This electoral year in the USA is tremendously decisive. The Trump campaign has spent 62 million between Facebook and Google and the pre-campaign has not even started. Biden is going for 22 million. But it is not a question of money. The main problem that Washington politicians can cause to networks is regulation.

Trump’s executive order is unlikely to have practical consequences. But he may have others: “Trump wants to keep things as they are and make sure that the red carpet treatment he has received so far, especially from Facebook, continues,” writes Zeynep Tufekci, a professor at the University of North Carolina, in The Atlantic.

Despite their power, these platforms are still private companies that decide what each user can put in and, also, who can have an account. Facebook allows political announcements without checking if they are true and is more lax with the discourse of politicians. We still do not know their motives or consequences with transparency, but these distinctions bring platforms closer to acting as means and deciding on discourse. “They should decide what they want to be when they grow up,” says Maeztu.