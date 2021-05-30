why the choice of vaccination a la carte generates even more confusion

A nurse with two doses of vaccine. (Photo: EFE)

In just one year, citizens’ familiarity with pharmaceuticals or epidemiological terminology has become so common that it no longer surprises almost anyone. Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca have been incorporated into our vocabulary with the same naturalness with which they focus much of our day-to-day conversations. However, —and as much as in an informal discussion we dominate the operation of messenger RNA vaccines—, the relevance of allowing society to choose one treatment or another against the virus on demand raises doubts to the experts.

Last week, the Bioethics Committee pointed out at first that the administration of the vaccine against covid-19 could not be left to the free choice of individuals or health personnel “on pain of undermining the ethical principles and values ​​of the Strategy”. However, a few days later, he rectified the option – only for those under 60 years of age who already received a first dose of AstraZeneca (AZ) – to continue with the same or opt for a second serum from Pfizer. Now, the Ministry of Health advocates prioritizing this last alternative.

The issue has generated even more confusion among the population who, understanding the right thing about immunology, must decide between what they see, read or are told.

Choice à la carte

“In the end, it has ended up leaving an à la carte choice of the vaccine to people who do not have a technical background to judge the information. But in addition, it generates even more confusion that is only transferred to some age groups ”, explains Daniel López Acuña, former director of the WHO.

For the expert, the decision in any case has been handled roughly and er …

