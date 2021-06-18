Why the check-baby-Ayuso for under 30 is not going to work.

What woman in Spain has children before 30?

As I tell you, one or none – 90% of the best of 30 do not have children, and the average to have the first child is 31 and a half years.

Get pregnant before 30, woman, when maybe you’re still training -if you are a doctor, for example, or you are doing a doctorate-, or when you are fighting to settle in a work environment. Get ready and see how you solve your work life, because the market will kick you out. And try to come back later, when you’ve cleaned up all the asses that you had to clean.

Get pregnant before 30 and you will have your baby at your father’s houses -the age of emancipation has been delayed until 30-. Look at it on the bright side, at least, woman, you will have free caregivers and whoever makes you dinner.

. / Susana Vera

The decline in the birth rate in Spain Ayuso-baby-check is not going to solve it. 500 euros per month will not change excessively the social, labor, emotional, family or housing situation of the women for whom it is intended.

Under 30 years old. Registered in Madrid for at least 10 years.

Having a child is a matter of money, of course. But also of much more. And in the case of a large majority of women it has to do not only with a sperm, with a bill or with the closest environment, but also with the vital moment -before the age of 30- in which that woman is trying to consolidate her career. Maybe that economic amount would be much more useful in the age group that goes from 30 to 35.

The change to increase the birth rate is much broader and more structural than 500 euros per month for a few months. Especially if they are only for younger women. The change involves non-discrimination in employment, facilities to reconcile, access to housing and a stable contract with a decent salary or sufficient public daycare centers, even in work centers.

It is the context. Social conditions.

The age at which young people go through unstable jobs has been lengthened to 39 years. And that of emancipation has been delayed beyond 30. How to have a child like that?

But Ayuso has already achieved what he wanted: the headline, keep talking about it.