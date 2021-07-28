Why the CDMX changed the name of the Plaza from the ‘Sad Night’ to the ‘Victorious Night’

The myth of the Sad Night came to an end. Instead, the Mexico City government changed its name to the Plaza de la Noche Victoriaa for this reason.

The mythical event of June 30, 1520, in which the troops of Hernán Cortés were defeated by the Mexica during their flight from Mexico-Tenochtitlan after the death of Moctezuma II, is called Sad Night.

However, as part of the commemorations that the capital government carries out in 2021 regarding the controversial 7 centuries since the founding of Mexico-Tenochtitlan and the 500 years since the fall of the capital of the Mexica Empire, the square where the Spanish lamented their defeat and this Conquest event will change its name and from now on, will be known as part of ‘the Victorious Night’, but …

Photo: Page from a book published in 1524, belonging to the Newberry Library in Chicago, shows a map of Tenochtitlán (right) and an outline of the Gulf of Mexico. Wikimedia.

What happened on the Sad Night? History of a defeat

According to the chronicles of New Spain, the Spanish army and its Tlaxcala alliess were intercepted while escaping through the Mexico-Tacuba causeway in the middle of the night. The attack took them by surprise and left 450 Spanish soldiers dead, more than 1,000 Tlaxcalans allies and 2,000 Mexican warriors fallen in battle.

The chronicles of New Spain agree that Cortés lamented after the final balance of the combat, which reduced the Spanish army by half and caused them to lose most of the wealth they carried with them after the escape. However, oral tradition gave force to the notion that the conqueror’s sadness was such that he cried desolate at the feet of a huge ahuehuete located in Popotla, at that time a territory outside of Tenochtitlan.

Photo: Government of Mexico City

Hence, both the square and the tree found in the place are known as ‘de la Noche Triste’, consolidating itself as an iconic site in the capital, which recounts the events that preceded the fall of Tenochtitlan.

It may interest you: 4 facts to understand the controversy about the founding date of Mexico-Tenochtitlan

From ‘Sad Night’ to ‘Victorious Night’

According to the capital authorities, the change of nomenclature is about a vindication of the indigenous peoples of the Valley of Mexico and specifically, of the people who died in the Massacre of the Templo Mayor, which took place the day before and carried out by General Pedro de Alvarado.

“When we speak of the“ Sad Night ”, we think of Cortés and the Spaniards who invaded these lands; When we say “Victorious Night”, we vindicate the men and women who were shot at in the Templo Mayor Massacre, but also the ancient settlers, ”explained the Head of Government at a commemorative event.

Photo: Government of Mexico City

The appointment is accompanied by a plate which reaffirms the new title of a controversial decision, which although it rescues historical memory and represents a change in the narrative about the Conquest, is criticized for making political use of history.

Now read:

The conquest process killed as many indigenous people as an epidemic in America

Atotoztli, the only Aztec tlatoani who ruled Mexico and history forgot