Why the cars are no longer repaired

Sure enough, the old shop job of disassembling, cleaning, reconditioning parts and recovering them with ingenuity and tricks is dying or over. What the craftsmanship of the brasswork and of accommodating parts that would resurrect the cars were also blurred. All these trades arose and were perfected many years ago when the cars were as heavy and large as they were fragile and not very durable, although the opposite is thought, since many believe and say that “those were infallible cans and engines.”

Today, cars have a huge amount of irreparable parts that are exchanged for sealed ones. We are not talking about the black boxes of electronics and their derivatives, which are unapproachable and with which they converse in the workshops through an enigmatic scanner that throws up numbers and squiggles called fault codes. Sometimes, with the same search engine, they are corrected because they are not mechanical but electronic errors, but in other cases the problems remain a mystery and the only way is to test a replacement element to see which was the sick one. As with appliances: it is cheaper and faster to change them than to try to fix them.

When repair is not the option

Speaking of the work parts in which the mechanics reached and put them back in working order, currently they are disposable elements that fulfill their useful life and are replaced, with which the work of the workshop is reduced to a high degree to be ‘change-pieces’. This is quite good and safe for the user, as no patches or grafts are made on steering, suspension or brake elements as before, when adjusting the ball joints and tightening the terminals to temporarily remove the wear sets.

When the hammer is being held, the taps on the blades are only made in small areas – and that – because new parts today exist from the most diverse origins and you get body parts cheaper than what they would cost in labor and maintenance. time to fix the beaten. Not to mention the plastic of the bombers and other parts that, although there are serious systems to repair and glue them, the usual thing is to change them and they “come out”. The bodies are made with very thin sheets, with curves and shapes that are their structural reinforcements, for example, on the floors. They do not like the hammer, they tend to leave marks and, in extreme cases – as we call it in slang – like a “bundle of potatoes”, which immediately discovers injuries from collisions and plummets the price of the vehicle.

The change of parts is the current procedure and it is so critical that many claims are declared total loss because the cars that were previously the delight of the brass and workshops, today it is not worth fixing them because the intervention is more expensive than the scrapping. AND Not to mention if you have deep problems in engines and boxes, many of which do not accept repair, and the boxes are listed in the spare parts catalogs with a single number: that is, the entire complex unit is exchanged, which can now have up to 10 changes.