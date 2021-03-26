Why the blockade of the Suez Canal is important to global trade

The boat blocking the Suez Canal. (Photo: EFE)

Since Tuesday, the 220,000-ton, 400-meter-long container ship Ever Given has been blocking the Suez Canal, one of the main maritime arteries of world trade. Meanwhile, more than 150 ships remain stuck, complicating world trade and threatening to make maritime traffic and products imported from Asia more expensive.

The Canal Authority announced this Thursday the suspension “temporarily” of traffic through this strategic waterway, which connects the Red Sea with the Mediterranean, until the vessel is able to refloat, which could take days, and even weeks.

The Panamanian-flagged Japanese-owned cargo ship is loaded with containers and was stranded in the strait that divides continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula due to strong winds with desert sand and poor visibility.

This blockade threatens to weigh down global trade supply chains. Meanwhile, two of the largest container shipping companies in the world, the Danish Moller-Maersk and the German Hapag-Lloyd, are studying diverting their ships through the African route to avoid the bottleneck.

Consequences for the world economy

Currently, around 12% of global maritime trade passes through the canal, as well as 25% of containers. Many of the vessels that cross it are oil tankers, although sometimes they have to unload the crude and channel it through an oil pipeline.

Most of the oil that comes from the Persian Gulf to Europe passes through the canal, as well as the crude from Russia that goes to India, China or other Asian countries. To a lesser extent, it is also a way …

