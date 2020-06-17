The European Commission has decided to open two antitrust investigations to Apple. The first tour around the App Store, while the second focuses on Apple Pay. Given the complexity of the cases, we will focus on the App Store as it is one of the topics of greatest interest. We will see the precedents, the state of the investigation and what are the points that generate friction between Apple and the authorities.

What it means that the Commission has launched an investigation into the App Store

First of all, it is good to know what we are talking about when we say that the European Commission has launched an investigation into the App Store. There is different steps to be overcome until a company is convicted or acquitted. To find out what they are, in the Wall Street Journal they published yesterday a rather illustrative scheme with all the open cases against US technology companies:

According to this, we can see that there are up to six degrees: initial petition, formal investigation, presentation of charges, decision or fine, sending of appeals and judicial sentence. The App Store case started last year with the complaint filed by Spotify with the European Commission and yesterday went into the second phase. This implies the initiation of formal investigations into the rules of the App Store.

In the graph we can see the nine cases currently open to various technology companies. Apple’s well-known Irish tax case is awaiting final judgment upon appeal by both Ireland and the company. A case that started in 2013 and that is still pending its completion.

Returning to the origin of the current conflict, let’s look at what the Spotify complaints.

Spotify’s three complaints against the App Store

Last year, Spotify decided to file a formal complaint before the European Commission. The reasons focused on, but were not limited to, certain App Store rules. Spotify’s motives against Apple’s practices, which it accused of being unfair, can be summarized as follows:

The blocking new functions and integration with Apple products by third parties. Specifically, “block Spotify and other competitors outside of Apple services such as Siri, HomePod and Apple Watch.”

The payment of a 30% commission to those digital goods and services (15% to subscriptions of more than 1 year old) that “go through Apple’s payment system.

The communication limitations with users to be able to offer other cheaper ways to register. A “series of technical restrictions that limit the experience” to Spotify.

As in any trial, one of the parties can accuse the other of several things. But that does not mean that all of them have the same probability of getting ahead. Let’s take a look at them.

Where will the European Commission’s investigation focus?

In the opening of the European Commission investigation, there is no mention at all of the alleged blocking of new functions, services and devices Spotify mentions. This is even more so when integration with Apple Watch and Siri have been added in recent years. Reason why the Commission has probably put this claim aside, to focus on the App Store.

From the press release issued by the Commission, the EU Executive Vice President for Competitive Policy, Margrethe Vestager, he claimed:

Mobile apps have fundamentally changed the way we access content. Apple sets the rules for the distribution of apps to iPhone and iPad users. It seems that Apple has obtained a guardian role when we refer to the distribution of apps and content to users of popular Apple devices. We need to make sure that Apple’s rules do not distort competition where Apple competes against other app developers, such as with its streaming music service Apple Music or Apple Books. Therefore, I have decided to take a closer look at Apple’s App Store rules and their compliance with EU competition rules.

Also in the same press release, it is mentioned the next:

Research focuses on the mandatory use of Apple’s in-app purchasing system and developer restrictions to inform iPhone and iPad users of cheaper purchasing alternatives outside of apps.

The Commission certainly seems to be more concerned about the third point exposed by Spotify, ignoring the first and leaving aside the second.

About the “unfair” commissions on the App Store

Since the beginning of this fight, Apple has defended tooth and nail its business model with the App Store. Specifically, the company has made it clear that commissions they do not apply to all apps because it depends on its nature. In fact, on Monday the company disclosed that the App Store has generated an ecosystem of 519,000 million dollars in 2019 alone, where only less than 15% could be subject to its commission.

30% commission applies only to those apps that sell digital goods or services, reducing to 15% in subscriptions that exceed one year of life. The rest of the apps are exempt, a point that Apple highlighted in its vision of the ecosystem of the App Store. Its publication, by the way, was a day before the opening of the investigations. So it was a clear attempt to pave the way for him.

Source of income from Spotify on Apple platforms.

After highlighting the big picture of the App Store, we must remember a point that Apple pointed out last year to the EU. And it is that less than 1% of Spotify users are subject to any commission from the App Store. Specific, around 680,000 users of the more than 100 million paid Spotify has. With these data we arrive to calculate that the commission that Spotify pays Apple is less than 10 million euros a year.

Last year, Apple already revealed that Spotify barely entered 1% of its payment users via the App Store

It does not seem to be too high a figure to pose a competitive problem for Apple. It can be extremely difficult to demonstrate that Apple uses this commission as a way to harm your competition. More if we consider that Apple said long ago that the App Store is not a source of benefits for the company. Of the 2010 fiscal year Q1 shareholder conference, Peter Oppenheimer, Apple’s CFO, said:

On the App Store and the iTunes Store, we manage both slightly above the break-even, and that has not changed. We are excited to provide our developers with this terrific opportunity and we think that helps us a lot with the iPhone and iPod touch platforms.

Operating on break-even means that the company covers the costs of the App Store thanks to revenue that generates, without producing hardly benefits. Ten years later and given the rise of the App Store, there is no reason to believe that this situation has changed too much.

From Apple’s point of view, the App Store cannot be completely free since it generates considerable costs. In a way, the apps that are subject to commission allow the store to operate in 175 countries, maintain infrastructures, have a staff dedicated to the enhancement of apps via editorial, as well as manage the entire back office of the process of update, review of apps and other functions.

I mean, those apps they are subsidizing with the commission a market in which many other completely free apps participate.

The front of “communications with users”

Without a doubt, the strongest point of the case against the App Store is related to communications between developers and users. With current rules, it is not allowed to mention other ways to register a service within an app. Nor do they redirect the user to the company’s website to do so.

This measure is a way to prevent developers from pushing the user to go through their own purchasing system, with a double result. First, since the App Store already has the user’s card, registering is tremendously easy. Going to the website of the app means registering, entering data and confirming. A process that can be tedious if we have too many payment services.

Preventing developers from inviting users to sign up in other ways is the biggest problem in the App Store

Doubts are also added about the safety of handing over bank details to unknown developers (Netflix or Spotify wouldn’t have this problem). It is, therefore, a matter of comfort and trust for the user.

Second, obviously Apple is securing a greater source of income. Not allowing mention or linking to alternative registration methods increases the chances that the user do it through the Apple system, charging a commission for it. Seeing the Commission’s comments on the matter, it seems that the case will revolve around this rule and its suppression.

It would not be strange if in the future Apple had to eliminate it, allowing apps to invite users to register elsewhere. Apple could progressively lose a revenue stream that keeps the App Store at a standstill.

The second derivative: the payment for being on the App Store

As we said before, the profitability of the App Store probably turn around the deadlock. The disappearance of this “dam” towards other forms of payment (forms that already exist, but are more uncomfortable) would have two effects. The first, that the most recognized apps and services will be the main beneficiaries. For its brand, Netflix, Spotify, Pandora and many others can offer sufficient confidence in the processing and management of payments and data.

A smaller developer that offers this possibility does not have that asset since it is unknown. So your income will go a long way by Apple’s commission. The situation would arise that large companies could sneak away while small companies would be subject. The rules would be the same for everyone, but reality would transfer the effort to the little ones.

If the App Store leaves its break-even and starts generating losses, it is very possible that Apple will look for other ways to sustain it

At this point, if too many subscriptions move abroad, the App Store would lose revenue. And in a break-even situation, to generate losses. In this case, Apple could resort to a higher payment to all developers, beyond $ 100 a year. One that had in its sights those who most take advantage of the App Store: great apps. But that is another separate topic.

The truth is that there are still many steps to be completed. The investigation is in its second phase and it is a slow process. Until we see a resolution, it is appealed to a higher court and the sentence is upheld, many years may still pass.