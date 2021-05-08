Why the 9,000 points are not a resistance for the selective Spanish

Related news

Whenever I want to know the sensations of the market for the selective Spanish I go to take a look at the option positions facing the next expiration of the Ibex 35.

This occurs every third Friday of the month, and although next May 21 will be a lower expiration of futures and options As it is not a quarterly maturity, it is never a waste to look at which positions are the most numerous in the face of said maturity.

Especially at a time like the present when we are facing such an important price level from the psychological point of view such as 9,000 points and when, in addition, we accumulate a significant revaluation with practically no correction from 8,400 points.

Options for the next expiration in May Eduardo Bolinches

As can be seen in the previous graph, the presence of options in the exercise price 9,000 both buy (green color) and sell (red color) are ridiculousThen we have some call options at 9,100 points, but the most striking thing is the presence of almost 14,000 call options both at 9,200 and 9,300 points.

On the other hand, it is also true that we have a almost total absence of put options up to a timid number at 8,500 points and then more serious at 8,100. Which denotes that there is no fear of corrections, since otherwise there would be a greater number of Put options at strike prices closer to current ones.

Always think backwards from logic

This is a more professional market than that of futures and therefore should always be in the mind of a professional manager where the business is based on selling options to collect the premium and not on buying them.

This is the premise why, seeing the large number of open call options at 9,200 and 9,300 points, It leads me to think that it is where they are seeing the maximum point to which the selective Spanish can reach on the way to the expiration of next May 21.

Naturally, between now and the expiration date there are two weeks left and the positions may change, but that have decided to sell options at these prices it is a sign that they think they will not be exceeded and therefore they will be able to keep the premiums charged definitively.