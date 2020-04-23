The French remain “group”. The film series La 7ème Compagnie with Jean Lefebvre, Pierre Mondy, Aldo Maccione and Henri Guybet continues to attract viewers, despite its countless reruns since the 1970s.

The first part, But where has the 7th Company gone? (1973), broadcast two weeks ago, attracted 6,697,000 viewers on TF1. The second, We found the 7th Company (1975), scheduled last week, did better and brought together 6,904,000 people. The third, The 7th Moonlight Company (1977), is expected to meet with similar success on Thursday evening.

The trilogy produced by Robert Lamoureux does better than the reruns of Louis de Funès – La Grande Vadrouille and La Folie des Grandeurs culminate in more than 5 million viewers – and has nothing to envy to American blockbusters like Harry Potter. The Chamber of Secrets, broadcast on Tuesday evening on TF1, exceeded by a short head only We found the 7th Company, with 6.91 million viewers.

These figures are all the more exceptional since the misadventures of Pithivier, Tassin and Chaudard were rebroadcast no later than July 2019. They had also met with less success, with audiences varying between 4.6 and 5 million of viewers.

“It looks like the comics of our childhood”

How can we explain the constantly renewed success of the trilogy written and produced by Robert Lamoureux? Gilles Botineau, who co-wrote with Yannick Bourdelle a book on La 7ème Compagnie to be published in 2021, gives us some ideas:

“The 7th Company resembles the comics of our childhood, those with which we grew up, and which we reread at any age, from 7 to 77 years old. We always immerse ourselves in it with pleasure because the entertainment remains total, that does not age. There is something really timeless about Robert Lamoureux, whether in La 7ème Compagnie or even in his sketches, “explains this specialist in French comedy, who has also signed a book on Aldo Maccione and a documentary portrait of Henri Guybet.

The timelessness of these comedies is based on a daily comic situation. Spectators are touched by these three lost soldiers who “gradually become heroes despite themselves” and look like us:

“We can all recognize each other through these characters, all the more so since their misadventures are ultimately absolutely nothing extraordinary: they camp in the middle of a forest, hunt rabbits or swim in a Situations that we still live in today (minus the context of the war, though), and which sometimes encourage us to re-use a whole series of aftershocks now cult. Who never sang ‘Un p’ tit bath for the chef! ‘ with his friends at the pool? “

“An infinite tenderness, a certain poetry”

Gilles Botineau also praises the writing, “of admirable finesse”, by Robert Lamoureux. Less considered than a Gérard Oury or a Michel Audiard, Robert Lamoureux was “very attached to the musicality of his lines”:

“[Il] mixes good-natured humor (nothing nasty or vulgar) and intelligence (without seeming to, movies touch on important subjects, like collaboration), all outbid with infinite tenderness , or even a certain poetry. Poetry in which the music of Henri Bourtayre also participates. You can’t remember it enough. “

Like the comedies of Louis de Funès or Pierre Richard, the three parts of The 7th Company did not wait to be defended by critics or museumized by the Cinémathèque to be celebrated by the public: “If such films continue to to make people laugh, and to pass on from generation to generation, it is also because they have never been surpassed “, specifies Gilles Botineau.

He recalls that “innumerable breweries have emerged following the success of La 7ème, but none have been dated”, as General … here we come from Jacques Besnard or Soldat Duroc, it will be your feast of Michel Gérard: “two films of the same genre, less talent and success.”

“Even today, good comedies are rare, no matter the subject,” he finally analyzes. “The French are therefore tirelessly attached to a handful of timeless classics, among which are La 7ème Compagnie, les de Funès, le Splendid and Les Tontons flingueurs. With us, laughter, beyond being cultural, is a necessity, and, for that, the 7th remains a safe bet. “