Why the 0 to 100 km / h is so unreal and irrelevant in reality

Think of a sports car, and think of two figures that define its performance. Its 0 to 100 km / h and its maximum speed They are the two figures that will immediately come out of both your mind and ours. The automotive industry has bombarded us for decades with these figures, simple to compare and theoretically objective. Which car is better? The fastest, right? Marketing departments have gone one step further in recent years, unleashing real acceleration wars and involving engineers in them. Nevertheless, 0 to 100 km / h are as unreal as they are irrelevant in everyday life.

Isn’t the recovery of a car much more important than its sheer acceleration capacity?

When was the last time you did a 0 to 100 km / h? If you are like us, perhaps at the exit of a toll, with some remorse and without rushing the mechanics 100%. The reality is that 0 to 100 km / h is as rare as it is irrelevant in everyday driving. A much more important data is the recovery of the car, for example, 80 to 120 km / h in fourth gear, which simulates overtaking on a secondary road. How many manufacturers publish this data in their marketing literature? The answer is very few, and in many cases only as supporting information in press releases.

There are specialized media in this type of objective measurementsThey use standardized procedures, high-tech measurement equipment, and their testers have years of experience. This is the case of Car & Driver or Edmunds in the United States, whose databases are very valuable. Even Edmunds has published an interesting article in which he talks about how difficult it is to get close times to the officers, as well as the huge number of factors influencing this measurement. Why then are manufacturers bombarding us with countless acceleration and top speed data that are so difficult to replicate? Because they sell.

Before continuing, let’s clarify concepts. How do you calculate the 0 to 100 km / h of a vehicle?

How do you calculate the 0 to 100 km / h of a car? Tricks and tricks

There has to be some kind of regulation or regulation about it, right? The answer is no. We have already seen what happens with fuel consumption, calculated on the basis of an unrealistic homologation cycle harmonized at the European Union level. If manufacturers cheat with homologation cycles and resort to (very) questionable ethical tricks to lower official consumption, What won’t they do to get the best 0-100 km / h if no one is watching them? Although they use production vehicles, they can resort to all kinds of tricks and tricks, especially when it comes to sports or high-performance vehicles – in conventional cars they follow a more realistic approach.

Forget it, your 0 to 100 km / h is not going to come close to that published by the manufacturer.

For example, running your engines with little oil or very low viscosity oil in your acceleration tests. Tests that will always be carried out in extremely favorable conditions: atmospheric pressure, height above sea level and outside temperature are key to obtain a good 0 to 100 km / h. For example, Cadillac engineers have recognized that its CTS-V gave an additional 30 hp with an outside temperature of about 10 degrees. Not to mention the procedures themselves: “each teacher has his booklet”, and each brand has different measurement protocols.

The number of testers involved or the number of consecutive tosses To calculate the mean time – to name a couple of “details” – you also introduce a variability factor to take into account. Nor can we forget the tire and the road surface: a winter tire on a broken surface is not the same as a sports tire on the high-grip asphalt of a drag strip. The tester or testers of the brand are usually experts, and they have repeated the maneuver dozens of times, applying the right dose of accelerator and shifting at the right moment in search of a few hundredths less.

The climatic conditions and the state of the car influence much more than it seems in the 0 to 100 km / h.

In the United States they are particularly convoluted with their 0-60 mph, even taking advantage of the “rollout” of drag racing: the regulation 30 centimeters of distance between time measurement sensors in competition are used to gain a few tenths of a second in the “0-60” of the road car. A nonsense with a lot of sense for the marketing department. Without going any further, in our in-depth vehicle tests, we have tried to replicate the manufacturer’s 0 to 100 km / h in various vehicles, only approaching the official time in the case of vehicles equipped with Launch Control. Even using Launch Control, the state of the road can cause differences of almost a second in the times.

The advent of Launch Control and the case of the Porsche 918 Spyder

One of the first cars to exploit its meteoric acceleration was the Nissan GT-R, launched in 2008. Everyone was impressed with its 0-100 km / h, less than 3.5 seconds and consistently replicated – even improved. . The “trick” was none other than one of the first Launch Control systems From the market. We have already spoken at length about the Launch Controls, but in summary, this electronic system ensures that the engine, transmission and running gear are delivered in a coordinated way at maximum acceleration. They are capable of accelerating the car much faster than any tester would achieve.

If you used Launch Control on many repeated occasions, early Nissan GT-R R35s lost their factory warranty.

They allow any newbie to improve the times of the best tester. Nowadays, many affordable sports cars have Launch Control, and this has allowed car manufacturers to reduce their 0 to 100 km / h even further, in an endless marketing war, especially bloody in the world of high-performance electric cars. This race, this refinement of the Launch Control has caused paradoxical situations. Road & Track magazine tested a Porsche 918 Spyder, achieving a 0 to 60 miles per hour of 2.5 seconds, as fast as a Bugatti Veyron. What happened when they measured 5 to 60 miles per hour?

How does Launch Control work? How does he manage to give you the maximum possible acceleration?

The car was 0.3 seconds slower. A Porsche 918 Spyder It is slower with a launched start than a start from a standstill with Launch Control. This proves the unreality and irrelevance of “0 to 100 km / h”. Who uses Launch Control on a daily basis, subjecting their car’s undercarriage to such constant abuse? If we all made use of the full acceleration capacity of our vehicle, the DGT and other organizations would have already limited by law the speed with which our cars gain speed.

Today, even some compact cars with modest sports aspirations come with Launch Control as standard.

The 0 to 100 km / h and the marketing of electric cars

How can a manufacturer make an electric car attractive to its target audience? We understand how difficult it is sell a car without an exciting sound, without a mechanical feel and without that mystical aura of an internal combustion car and high performance. For this reason, electric car manufacturers resort to very high-powered motors, with frankly impressive performance. Since the enormous power of their engines does not affect their autonomy in normal driving, they can afford to sell family crossovers as 600 hp of electric power.

This is the case of the Kia EV6 GT and its 585 hp, with which it accelerates in less than 4 seconds to 100 km / h. Porsche boasts that its Taycan Turbo S does the 0 to 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds, the Rimac Concept_Two falls below two seconds in the same sprint and Elon Musk is already saying on his Twitter account that the Tesla Roadster with the special package Space X will do the 0 to 96 km / h in 1.1 seconds. I am the first to be frankly impressed with the acceleration of these vehicles, and it is exciting to experience their G-forces in the first person.

Aseptic and unreal figures, and a legion of “fanboys” as a marketing strategy.

But they are what Anglo-Saxons call a “one-trick pony”, a vehicle whose spontaneous and radical acceleration is its only emotional component. The only attribute – beyond the “screens and gadgets” – with which to create a legion of fans and followers, that will run rivers of virtual ink without the brand’s marketing team having to lift a finger. When push comes to shove … Is the 0-100 km / h time good for more than impressing friends and making headlines?

Unfortunately, dynamic sensations, driving feel and driving fun are more difficult to measure, and it is in our tests that we try to convey how the car performs outside of the aseptic and controlled world of pure acceleration.