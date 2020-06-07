Various territorial disputes between China and India have resulted in three military conflicts in 1962, 1967, and 1987.

The armies of China and India are mired in a tense confrontation high up in the Himalayas, which has the potential to escalate as they both try to advance their strategic goals.

Indian media cite officials as saying thousands of Chinese soldiers have forced their entry into the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in the disputed Kashmir region.

It is clear that Indian military leaders and strategists they have been dumbfounded.

Reports indicate that in early May, Chinese forces erected tents, dug trenches and mobilized heavy equipment across several kilometers within what India considers to be its territory.

The measure arises after India built a highway hundreds of kilometers long connecting to an advanced high altitude air base that reactivated in 2008.

To observers in Delhi, the message from China is clear: This is not a routine foray.

“The situation is serious. The Chinese have entered the territory that they themselves accept is part of India. This has completely changed the status quo, ”says Ajai Shukla, an Indian military expert who served as a colonel in the Army.

China has a different opinion. He says that it is India that has changed the events in the region.

Indian media reports claim that soldiers from both sides have clashed on at least two occasions in Ladakh.

Confrontations have been reported at least three sites: the Galwan Valley, the hot springs, and Pangong Lake in the south.

India and China share a border of over 3,440 km long and have overlapping territorial claims.

Their border patrols often run into each other, resulting in occasional altercations, but both sides insist that no bullets have been fired in four decades.

Its armies, two of the largest in the world, meet face to face in many parts of the area.

Its poorly demarcated Current Control Line (LAC) separates both sides. Due to rivers, lakes, and snow-capped peaks, the line that separates soldiers can change, and forces have often been on the verge of entering into a confrontation.



The leaders of China and India held a meeting in October 2019. (Free Press: .)

The current military tension it is not limited to Ladakh. Soldiers from both countries are also face to face in Naku La, on the border between China and the north-eastern Indian state of Sikkim.

Earlier this month it was reported that they were involved in a beat-up fight.

And there is a dispute over a new map released by Nepal, which also accuses India of trespassing on its territory by building a highway connecting to China.

Why are tensions on the rise now?

There are several reasons, but the root is rivalry for their strategic goals, and both sides hold each other accountable.

“The traditionally peaceful Galwan River has now become a focus of tension because it is at the point where the LAC is closest to the new highway that India built along the Shyok River to the Daulat Beg Oldi Military Base (DBO ), the most remote and vulnerable area along the LAC in Ladakh, ”says Shukla.



Lake Pangong has been the scene of confrontations between China and India. (Free Press: .)

India’s decision to increase its infrastructure appears to have outraged Beijing.

The Chinese state media outlet, Global Times, states categorically: “The Galwan Valley region is Chinese territory, and the local border control situation was very clear.”

“According to the Chinese military, India is the one that has forced its entry into the Galwan Valley. So India is changing the status quo across the LAC and that has angered the Chinese, ”says Dr. Long Xingchun, president of the Chengdu Institute for World Affairs (CIWA), a think tank.

Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program at the Wilson Center, another think tank, says this confrontation is not routine.

He adds that “the massive deployment of Chinese soldiers it’s a show of strength“

The highway could improve Delhi’s ability to mobilize men and matter quickly in the event of a conflict.

Differences have also been widening in the past year on policy issues.

When India decided to controversially end the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year, also redrawn the map of the region.

The new federally administered Ladakh included Aksai Chin, an area that India claims but China controls.

Senior leaders of the nationalist BJP party, in government in India, have also been talking about retaking the Kashmir control administered by Pakistan.

A strategic highway, the Karakoram Highway, runs through this area that connects China to its long-time ally, Pakistan.



The new Indian highway sparked a wave of protests in Nepal.

Beijing has invested some $ 60 billion in Pakistan’s infrastructure, the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CECP), as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, and the road is key to transporting goods to and from the port of Gwadar in southern Pakistan.

The port gives China a gateway to the Arabian Sea.

In addition, China was not very happy when India, to bolster its reserves, initially banned all exports of medical protective equipment shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began earlier in the year.

How dangerous could the situation become?

“We routinely see both armies cross the LAC. It is quite common and such incidents are resolved at the local military level. But this time, this accumulation of troops It has been the largest we have seen“Indicates the former Indian diplomat, P Stobdam, expert in Ladakh and China and India affairs.



India has several open fronts: the shock with China is compounded by Nepal’s unrest. (Free Press: .)

“The confrontation is taking place in some strategic areas that are important to India.”

“If they take control of Pangong Lake, Ladakh will not be able to defend itself. If the Chinese military is allowed to settle in the strategic Shyok Valley, then they could go as far as the Nubra Valley and even Siachen, “he says.

In what appears to be an intelligence failure, everything indicates that India has been caught by surprise once again.

According to reports in the Indian media, the country’s soldiers were outnumbered and surrounded when China quickly diverted men and machines participating in a military exercise to the border region.

This raised alarm in Delhi, and India has little room to maneuver.

Could persuade Beijing through dialogue to withdraw his troops or to try to withdraw them by force.

Neither is an easy option.

“China is the second largest military power in the world. Technologically it is superior to India. Its infrastructure, on the other hand, is very advanced, ”says Ajai Shukla.

“Financially, China can divide its resources to achieve its military objectives, while the Indian economy has been under pressure in recent years, and the coronavirus crisis has worsened the situation,” he adds.

What can happen now

History has taught India difficult lessons. He suffered a humiliating defeat during the 1962 border conflict with China.

India says that China occupies 38,000 km of its territory. Several rounds of talks in the past three decades have failed to resolve border issues.

China already controls the Aksai Chin area in eastern Ladakh, and this region, claimed by India, is strategically important to Beijing because it connects its Sinkiang province with western Tibet.

In 2017, India and China were involved in a similar confrontation It lasted two months on the Doklam Plateau, a triple intersection between India, China, and Bhutan.



The recent confrontation in the Himalayas could turn into a military escalation. (Free Press: .)

India objected to China building a highway in a region claimed by Bhutan. The Chinese stood firm.

Six months later, the Indian media reported that Beijing had built a permanent military complex there.

This time, too, it seems that conversations are the only way out. Both countries have too much to lose in a military conflict.

“China has no intention of escalating tensions and I think India does not want a conflict either,” says CIWA’s Dr. Long Xingchun in Chengdu.

“But the situation depends on both sides. The Indian government should not be guided by comments from the nationalist media. “

“Both countries have the ability to resolve the dispute through high-level conversationsl ”.

The Chinese media has barely covered the border issue, which is interpreted as a possible signal that a route to the talks will be sought.

Pratyush Rao, associate director for South Asia at security advisory firm Control Risk, says the two sides have “a clear interest in prioritizing their economic recovery” and avoiding a military escalation.

“It is important to recognize that both sides have a credible record of maintaining relative peace and stability along their disputed border,” he says.

