Uncertainty regarding the possibility of a resumption of competition in the ATP and WTA circuits continues to prevail in the world of tennis, where the voices that speak of the possibility to play tournaments behind closed doors due to the coronavirus they are much less numerous and less intense than in other disciplines. Why? Rafael Nadal and some other players have pointed to the demand for a large number of support personnel that requires carrying out a tennis event, which seems incompatible with the required social distance. The fact that tennis players remain in facilities for almost a week with needs for food, changing rooms and others, makes the positive impact that playing behind closed doors would have much less than in other sports of specific events, such as soccer or basketball.

But there is another reason. Although the aforementioned strive to carry out matches to be able to collect the television rights, a vital source in the teams’ budgets, in the case of tennis the box office holds great importance for the economic viability of a tournament, and the television rights offer amounts much less, both at absolute and relative levels. The US Open 2020 He has not entirely ruled out that option, but the accounts do not finish coming out, and more so with the risks that are assumed, hence the fact that almost all the cancellation or celebration events are discussed, without the average term of playing without an audience. In the case of the American Grand Slam, the USTA a change of venue to Indian Wells would be considered before any other option, as we reported a few hours ago.

05/04/2020 12:05

Michael Dowse, the organization’s executive director, said he was considering all options, including playing the tournament behind closed doors.

Keep reading

A further addition to the problem of resuming tennis after this coronavirus. “It seems increasingly difficult to play again this year,” he says. Peter Fleming, top-10 in the 1980s, which points to interesting reflections. “The NBA could survive only with television rights, but in the case of tennis that is impossible. Tournaments would not earn money playing behind closed doors, that is what leads me to think that it will be difficult for us to see a tournament. The US Open It is complicated because the virus has spread with intensity in New York and organizing such an event requires a lot of time, so I think they will cancel it, “he says on Tennis.com.

“In case the situation improved and tournaments could be played, I very much doubt that we would see crowded stands. First, because it would be necessary to establish measures of social distance and then because demand would be low. I think that people will not have among their priorities to attend to massive events “, recognizes a Peter Fleming who claims the need to offer weeks of training to players if they want to return. “It would be necessary to narrow down the calendar a lot. After a break like this, the body needs to prepare well and there should be a lot of rest time between tournament and tournament,” declares the American, which is a clear message to the scarce two weeks of difference in timing between US Open 2020 and Roland Garros 2020. Unflattering prospects for the coronavirus in world tennis.

.