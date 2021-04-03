Why ‘Tenet’ will not fight for the Oscars 2021

Full list of nominees for the Oscar 2021

We have not yet forgotten the time when, after a spring without cinemas and a summer without blockbusters, ‘Tenet’ came to save the season. It was a personal bet by Christopher Nolan, contrary to what Warner, the production company, believed. But the English filmmaker, a firm defender of movie theaters in front of platforms, wanted to do more than his two cents and release his most expensive film (200 million dollars) in cinemas with limited capacity, when not closed.

The truth is that ‘Tenet’ did quite well to be released the way it did, it managed not to lose money and reach 363.3 million in collection, an acceptable but low profit margin for the movie we are in. speaking. Although in this holy house (at least these days of Easter, let us call it that) we received it with an enthusiastic 5-star review by Manu Yañez, on Metacritic it stayed at 69, and on Rotten Tomatoes it only reached 70. No it’s bad, but not good either.

Endings explained separately, the ‘Tenet’ effect helped theaters but it faded pretty quickly. However, in a year with hardly any big premieres, this one looked like it had to be Christopher Nolan’s at the Oscars. After all, he and David Fincher are the only great filmmakers to have released this year (not forgetting Sofia Coppola and her ‘On the Rocks’ on Apple TV). But, despite the fact that Fincher premiered ‘Mank’ on Netflix and Nolan wanted to “save the cinema,” the former achieves no less than 10 nominations and the latter gets just 2, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects.

The truth is that Warner has not bet on Nolan these Oscars for various reasons, the first is that their bet was not to premiere in theaters and, although they have saved the furniture economically speaking, they have not seen the film’s path with pleasure. Remember that shortly after ‘Tenet’, Warner announced that all its premieres would go simultaneously to the cinema and HBO Max, as did ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ shortly after. At the time, Warner was already releasing the Blu-ray edition of ‘Tenet’ rather than lengthening the film’s theatrical presence, as Nolan wanted.

Nolan continued to confront his production company with his words in The Hollywood Reporter about the simultaneous release in theaters and HBO with the phrase:

Some of the biggest filmmakers and movie stars in our industry went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the best movie studio and woke up to find they were working for the worst streaming service.

Nolan, in addition to insulting the streaming service associated with the production company, called Warner a “dysfunctional house”. The truth is that Nolan is, in large part, guilty of Warner wanting to cut his losses and prevent any other ‘Tenet’ this year of pandemic, and thus made the drastic decision that Nolan complains about shortly after.

Of course, March 15 arrives and the voters of the Academy are preparing to vote and, surprise, ‘Tenet’ is not on their viewing portal. In other words, all Academy voters who have seen ‘Tenet’ will have seen it in theaters or owned a home edition of the film. Interestingly, the film will hit HBO Max on May 1, just under a week after the ceremony.

But Warner didn’t shoot himself in the foot in awards season just to annoy Cristopher Nolan, the truth is that everything had to be easier after finding another winning horse. Since its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ had a far better critical reception than ‘Tenet’. Starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield, the film has an 85 on Metacritic and no less than a 96 on Rotten Tomatoes. We are also talking about a true story with racial overtones, a proposal that fits much more with the taste of the Academy than author science fiction. Of course, the bet has been successful and Shaka King’s film, which cost an eighth of ‘Tenet’, has achieved 6 nominations for the Oscars, including Best Picture, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Original Song and two for Best Actor of Cast for its two protagonists (yes, it sounds contradictory).

The film was boosted, in addition to the good reviews at Sundance, by the Black Lives Matter movement and Black History Month, in which it was released. Besides, all be said, it’s a good movie. That, after all, is what matters. As might be expected, in the United States the tape has been available on HBO Max for a long time, but in Spain it has only been on POVD in the different services since last March 26.

