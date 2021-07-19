Why ‘Ted Lasso’ is so special according to Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Toheeb Jimoh and Cristo Fernández

We are living in quite dark times. Negativity and, unfortunately, hatred and intolerance have long dominated the conversation, and the pandemic did nothing to improve the situation. But suddenly an American, a football coach, but from another football, came into our lives, hired to come to the United Kingdom to lead a football team, our football. That somewhat redneck man who had no idea what a throw-in was became a beacon of hope amid so much darkness. ‘Ted Lasso’ came to remind us who we can (should) be.

At the gates of opening its second season, we had the opportunity to enter (via Zoom, of course) in the Richmond FC dressing room and we have spoken with the protagonists of the Apple TV + series. Among them is Brett Goldstein, who in addition to playing the moody Roy Kent is also one of the main screenwriters of the series. He explains to us that of course the idea of ​​’Ted Lasso’ was born in response to the political and social climate: “The whole public conversation turned horrible and aggressive. It was surreal how no one was embarrassed for being violent and horrible“Juno Temple, who plays the naughty Keeley Jones, was also dumbfounded by the drift we were taking:” You watch the news and wonder when we’re going to remember what it was like to be nice to each other.

Goldstein points out the key to how Ted Lasso has managed to penetrate so deeply in the spectators: “The essence of Ted is to be curious rather than judicious. The difference between him and other ignorant and arrogant American characters is that he is also an ignorant American, but he is not arrogant. It’s curious. He admits that he knows nothing about football but comes to learn, to listen. “Toheeb Jimoh, who returns as promising young Sam Obisanya, adds:” Ted Lasso not only tries to make his players the best they can be, he also tries to make them the best they can be. best possible people. “That atmosphere of listening and positivism transcends behind the cameras, as Cristo Fernández, the inexhaustible Dani Rojas explains in the series:” We are not just a team in front of the cameras, we are also behind the scenes. “

This second season is full of changes for all these characters. Some of them will have to face challenges that will show less beautiful aspects of football. “The series is sold as a comedy but I see it more as a drama because it represents the funny parts but life is not just laughter and fun. There are also things that need to be talked about,” says Fernández. Jimoh adds: “I believe that we have the responsibility and the tools to teach the beautiful part and the hard part of life“.

But the important thing about ‘Ted Lasso’, that ability he has to take stereotypes such as the aggressive male that Roy Kent can be or “the girlfriend of” that Keeley could look like at the beginning of the series and make everyone grow up as people and surprise us while surprising themselves. Roy will demonstrate that other types of male characters are possible on television. And Keeley will remain the lifeblood of this comedy: “Keeley has had a very positive effect on me. He’s the character with the biggest heart I’ve ever played. And I really think it does. He is a person open to learning and does not worry about always doing everything well. I respect her very much for it and it is something that I hope to be able to bring into my life. “

‘Believe’

Richmond, on the other hand, are still trying to regain the luster they once had, but their players have taken a good look at the ‘Believe’ sign hanging above Ted’s door in the locker room. Set to dream, Toheeb Jimoh wants to see Richmond standing up to Barça, although one of his requests seems almost impossible: “If we play against Barcelona, ​​I would lose my mind. We need to face a Barcelona that has Cristiano Ronaldo, so he could meet Messi and Ronaldo at the same timeBut the important thing is that, ‘believe’, and ‘Ted Lasso’ is the series that makes us believe again that goodness and optimism are still there, waiting to be rescued.

The second season of ‘Ted Lasso’ comes to Apple TV + July 23.