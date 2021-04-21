Why stress causes us to overeat

The popular phrase “Eat for stress” it has everything true and hides many truths. You are probably not so clear about it, but stress, the hormones it releases in the body and the effects of “comfort foods” that are characterized by being rich in fat, refined flour and sugar, push people to overeat. And of course this leads to all kinds of health alterations, the most obvious being weight gain. However it is also related to affectations in mental and emotional health.

In an article published by Harvard University, they actively link weight gain with stress. In fact, there is impressive data on it, according to a survey by the American Psychological Association: a quarter of Americans rate their stress level as 8 or more on a 10-point scale It is quite high!

The truth is that in the beginning, stress in its initial stage can end or considerably decrease appetite. The nervous system sends messages to the adrenal glands to pump the hormone epinephrine (also known as adrenaline). Epinephrine helps trigger the body’s fight or flight response, an accelerated physiological state that temporarily stops feeding. But if the stress persists, the story will be quite different.

The same adrenal glands release another hormone called cortisol, and cortisol increases appetite and can also increase motivation to eat. Logically, once any stressful episode is over, cortisol levels should drop naturally; the problem comes when the stress doesn’t go away. It is also very common for people to “get stuck” on the stress power button and cortisol can remain elevated.

Harvard researchers also found that stress appears to affect food preferences. Numerous studies have shown that physical or emotional distress increases food intake high in fat, sugar, or both. High cortisol levels in combination with high insulin levels are believed to be responsible for these caloric cravings. Other research suggests that ghrelin, popularly known as the “hunger hormone,” may play a role; mainly because the state of stress causes it to be released in greater quantities.

Science has proven that the consumption of foods full of fat and sugar, seems to have a feedback effect that dampens stress-related responses and emotions. The truth is that these foods are really “comforting” in the sense that seem to counteract stress, and this can contribute to the constant desire to consume them in periods of high stress. The reality is that there are all kinds of stress-related conditions. People with excessive stress on their system tend not only to eat more: they exercise less, drink more alcohol, lose the good quality of sleep, spend less time with family and in nature, All of these factors contribute to excess weight.

Do women suffer from higher levels of stress?

Some research suggests a gender difference in stress coping behavior, being women more likely to turn to food and men to alcohol or smoking. As suggested by a Finnish study that included more than 5,000 men and women, their findings showed that obesity was associated with stress-related eating in women, but not in men. Harvard researchers also reported that stress Work and related problems are correlated with weight gain. Funny thing? Only in those who were overweight at the beginning of the study period. One of the leading theories is that overweight people have elevated insulin levels and stress-related weight gain is more likely to occur in the presence of high insulin levels.

While the list of scientific evidences continues, everyone’s question is How to relieve stress without overeating? Experts agree that diet and lifestyle habits play a fundamental role. Based on this, one of the main dietary recommendations is of course, avoid the consumption of sugary foods, rich in fat, processed and fast foods. The same happens with alcohol, on the contrary, bet on the intake of drinks and natural infusions. Keep snacks of fresh fruits and vegetables, seeds, low-fat dairy, and nuts on hand.

In fact, it is highly recommended to follow a plant-based diet, which is specifically beneficial for mental health and is key in managing stress. Additionally, doing activities such as yoga and meditation will make a significant difference. Doing activities with friends and family is also important, enjoying nature and allowing your body to heal They will be the best medicine!

