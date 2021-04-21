Why strawberries are the perfect snack to lose weight and detoxify the body



A cup of strawberries is the perfect nutritious weight loss snack: they are satisfying, versatile and ideal for fighting sweet cravings.

Photo: Image by suju-foto on Pixabay / Pixabay

Is there a more attractive and delicious fruit than strawberries? Not only are they vibrant, colorful, and juicy, strawberries are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Its consumption is related to numerous health benefits, among which its properties to accelerate weight loss. Which are directly related to its immense nutritional potential, its anti-inflammatory benefits, its rich fiber content and its ability to suppress the appetite.

Strawberries are the fruit of the strawberry tree, a plant in the Rosaceae family. Its botanical name Fragaria vesca, derives from the Latin fragrans, which means “fragrant” and in fact refers to one of its most representative characteristics: the fragrance that can be perceived even from a distance. The truth is that strawberries are a superb dietary addition that not only delight the eyes and the palate, they are a treasure that houses many healing benefits. To understand its immense slimming potential, it is essential to talk about its unique composition: one of its main qualities is related to its high water content, approximately 91% water by weight, thanks to this they shine for their low caloric content. Also in just one cup of strawberries (150 grams) we will get less than 50 calories and 3 wonderful grams of fiber.

In addition, strawberries are carriers of a remarkable mineral wealth, it is striking to know that they are the richest fruit in iron and magnesium. They also provide good amounts of potassium, calcium, phosphorus, manganese, copper and silicon, making it a very suitable food for remineralization cures and in the treatment of nutritional deficits. In fact, for many years it has been one of the most recommended foods to improve conditions such as anemia. As if that were not enough, strawberries are one of the best sources of vitamin C, K and folic acid, for greater context: 200 grams cover more than 200% of the daily needs of vitamin C, a third of vitamin K, the sixth part of folic acid and notable amounts of B vitamins Better impossible!

What are the benefits of strawberries in weight loss?

Strawberries are particularly rich in soluble fiber, it is a type of fiber that absorbs water and forms a gel-like consistency that exerts great benefits in the digestive system. Studies show that soluble fiber can slow down the rate of stomach emptying and increase feelings of fullness for help regulate appetite. There are also studies that suggest that consuming a greater amount of fruit per day is a habit that is associated with a lower risk of weight gain over time.

Another advantage of its wonderful fiber content is its effect on natural sugars, it makes them digest and absorb into the bloodstream more slowly. Therefore, the sugars found in strawberries are completely different from those found in sugary processed foods like soda, candy, and candy. Complementary to its valuable content in water, minerals and fiber, its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Which make strawberries the perfect ally to combat free radicals that are often associated with obesity and also give them magnificent cleansing benefits, therefore strawberries are perfect for eliminating everything that the body does not need. They are highly detoxifying and help eliminate fluids, toxins, fats and retained salts.

There is a recent study that has revealed that the consumption of strawberries promotes the production of two hormones: adiponectin and leptinBoth play an important role in accelerating fat burning and helping to improve metabolism. These hormones are naturally secreted by adipose tissue, therefore eating strawberries helps their appearance and fight obesity.

Best of all, there are many easy and delicious ways to incorporate strawberries into your daily diet. In fact, several nutritional experts consider them one of the best snacks for weight loss: they are low in calories, loaded with nutrients and easily satisfy any craving for sweet foods. All this while we increase fiber consumption, accelerate metabolism and detoxify the body. Bet on consuming them with yogurt and whole grains, in juices, smoothies, in salads and ceviches They are simply the perfect slimming addition!

