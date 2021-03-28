Why Stimulus Checks Arrive With Less Than Expected



The average unemployment assistance in the United States is around $ 61 a week.

Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP / Getty Images

President Joe Biden said a few days ago that more than 100 million Americans have already received their third stimulus check, with tens of millions more to do so.

Some of those who have already received it detected that the amount they expected was less than they expected and they wonder what happened, the CNET site published the possible reasons.

By eligibility parameters

Maybe your adjusted gross income was too high for get the maximum of $ 1,400 per person, the requirements are: single taxpayer, earning less than $ 75,000; head of household, less than $ 112,500; and married couple filing jointly with income of less than $ 150,000.

If more than that amount was earned, the total of $ 1,400 will not be received, but a partial check may be obtained, as long as you do not reach the upper income limit for the third payment: single, no more than $ 80,000, head of household no more than $ 120,000, and joint return no more than $ 160,000.

If the IRS used 2019 or 2020 taxes

The ISR determines the amount to be delivered depending on the data you have at the moment, taxes 2019 or 2020. If the person earned more in 2020 than the previous year but still does not file taxes, the ISR will be based on the 2019 return, which increases the chances of being eligible. If you used the 2020 data, it will be necessary to consider whether the required threshold was not exceeded.

They have fewer dependents

If you do not have the same number of dependents, that part may not be received in the final check. For example, if a dependent died or someone became independent, That will be taken by the ISR of the last declaration made.

A miscalculation could mean a check with less money

Administrative errors, deposit errors, and complex rules can result in less money being received than is entitled on the third check. If a problem prevented you from receiving all or part of your stimulus money from the first two checks, you can be claimed as a Recovery Refund Credit this tax season.

The stimulus check was garnished

With the third stimulus check, part or all of your payment is subject to garnishment by private debt collectors. Unlike the second check, the new stimulus bill does not have the same protection for the $ 1,400.

You may also like:

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries can now receive their stimulus check

Why are you warning of a global toilet paper shortage?

How much did Netflix lose by using borrowed passwords? It will restrict access