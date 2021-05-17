Why Spain has yet to recognize the Palestinian State

Pedro Sánchez and Mahmud Abbas, meeting in Madrid in 2017 (Photo: PEDRO SÁNCHEZ / TWITTER)

Palestine proclaimed its independence in 1988, in exile in Algiers, where its leaders were, with the historic Yasser Arafat at the helm. A poet, Mahmud Darwish, wrote his statement. Since then, their battle for international recognition of their status has been arduous, already drawn by the United Nations in 1947 and destroyed by successive wars. Since November 2012, Palestine has been an observer state at the UN – the same status as the Vatican – and that endorsement encouraged many countries to consider it an equal. Today there are 139 nations out of 193 in the world that recognize their sovereignty. Spain is not among them. He promised to do so, but has not yet fulfilled it.

It is not a question of either the left or the right, because both the PP and the PSOE, being in La Moncloa, have shown themselves in favor of the solution of two states, one Israeli and one Palestinian, in a safe neighborhood and mutual respect, and The two, in the end, have preferred not to take an extra step. What has stopped Spain, above all, is the lack of a common voice in the European Union (EU), where the debate is still intense – there is nothing more to think about how difficult the decision is for Germany. And yet there are as many as nine community nations (Sweden, Malta, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Poland) that have recognized Palestine without waiting for the Twenty-seven.

In these days of Operation Guardian of the Walls on Gaza, the debate has resurfaced on social networks, which remind the current President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, of the promises he made publicly in 2015 and 2017 to declare Palestine as a state. Words that he pronounced when, as the head of the PSOE, even before the Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas.

It’s not just a matter of a couple of …

