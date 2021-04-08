Why Space Jam 2 chose Lebron James and not Kobe Bryant

The forward of the team of the Lakers, Lebron James shocked the world of NBA when he announced the trailer for his movie Space Jam 2 a few days ago.

Many are looking forward to the premiere of part two of the film, which will star Lebron James. Part 1 of the film, starred the legend of the NBA, Michael Jordan who were as famous as is Lebron James right now and still is.

But many wonder, why did they choose Lebron James instead of Kobe bryant to star in Space Jam 2 ?, Kobe Bryant had all the qualities that Lebron James and Michael Jordan have had in the NBA.

Well the answer is easy, Kobe was not interested. This is what the former bodyguard said when asked, long before his tragic death.

“Being in front of the camera for me was something that never touched me. Never. I will direct it ”, he assured Kobe bryant in that occasion. Although Bryant won an Oscar, for his play “Dear Basketball” he was never interested in being an actor, it never caught his eye.