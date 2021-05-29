Why sometimes the things we want don’t work out?

Here are some of the reasons that angels have taught me can cause a delay or blockage in our life:

How clear do you have what you really want? Is that what you want something that you feel deeply in your heart or is it a whim or something that comes from your mind? How positive or negative are you? Do you tend to think more negatively or positively about things that happen to you? How much faith do you have in God and that He guides you towards what you want or need? Are you taking the steps in an orderly manner to achieve your goals? Or on the contrary, today you do one thing, tomorrow another and the day after tomorrow another without taking into account a work plan? How much do you love yourself? Does what you want have a purpose of service to others or is it something selfish on the contrary? Is what you ask or want something that will help you grow spiritually? Or is it something that seeks to make you feel good on a material level?

Do the exercise of answering these questions honestly and sincerely. Do not do it in an eagerness. Take time for it. It is important to do it that way because this way you will find the clarity you need to understand what you should learn from your experiences and how to better handle them so that everything flows more easily in your life.

By doing this self-inquiry, you can ask for the assistance first of all from the Holy Spirit and then you can ask God to send the archangel Uriel to your side, who gives us clarity to understand ideas and thoughts, and also brings us information that perhaps sometimes we forgot.

Remember, every day is a new opportunity to change what we do not like in our life experience. It is a matter of clarity of objectives and taking action. You can!

* Ana Mercedes Rueda is a bestselling writer, spiritual coach and expert on the subject of love and relationships. Acquire your books here. Connect with Ana on social media: @anamercedes rueda.