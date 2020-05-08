in some exceptions. This Friday afternoon, after 8:30 pm, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and the director of the Center for Coordination of Alerts and Health Emergencies, Fernando Simón, have announced which areas of Spain are going to phase 1 of de-escalation on next Monday, May 11. “data-reactid =” 8 “> The tension has been maintained until the end, with some exceptions. This Friday afternoon, after 8:30 pm, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and The director of the Coordination Center for Alerts and Health Emergencies, Fernando Simón, have announced which areas of Spain go to phase 1 of the de-escalation next Monday, May 11.

different shades of blue in Castilla y León, which had not requested the passage to the next phase, in the Valencian Community and in Catalonia. “data-reactid =” 9 “> Hours before, the decision had been made that Madrid did not pass to the next phase , but most of the provinces were still in doubt. Finally, the provinces have not been the territory of reference in all cases. Specifically, the map of Spain has appeared with different shades of blue in Castilla y León, which it had not requested the passage to the next phase, in the Valencian Community and in Catalonia.

In Castilla y León, no complete province transits to phase 1, but 26 basic health zones do, Simón has announced. In the case of the Valencian Community, no province passes to phase 1 but health departments do “due to the very good evolution in some”. And in Catalonia, the zones requested by the Govern pass to phase 1, and are included in the following table:

Castilla y León: the basic health areas of Muñico (Ávila), Sedano (Burgos), Valle de Losa (Burgos), Truchas (León), Matallana de Torio (León), Riaño (León), Torquemada (Palencia), Robleda (Salamanca) , Alaejos (Valladolid), Mayorga de Campos (Valladolid), Alta Sanabria (Zamora), Carbajales de Alba (Zamora), Tábara (Zamora), Quintanar de la Sierra (Burgos), Espinosa de los Monteros (Burgos), Pampliega (Burgos ), Valle de Mena (Burgos), Aldeadavila de la Ribera (Salamanca), Lumbrales (Salamanca), Miranda del Castañar (salamanca), San Pedro Manrique (Soria), Esguevillas de Esgueva (Valladolid), Santibañez de Vidriales (Zamora), Alcañices (Zamora), Corrales del Vino (Zamora) and Villalpando (Zamora). Catalonia: the sanitary areas of Terres de l’Ebre (Tarragona), Camp de Tarragona (Tarragona) and Alt Pirineu-Aran (Lleida). Valencian Community: the health departments of Vinaròs (Castellón), Requena (Valencia), Xàtiva-Ontinyent (Valencia), Gandia (Valencia), Alcoy (Alicante), Dénia (Alicante), La Marina Baixa (Alicante), Elda (Alicante), Orihuela (Alicante) and Torrevieja (Alicante).

“The debate has been intense and interesting,” said Simón, who has blamed “the idiosyncrasy” of the territories for this phase difference regardless of the provincial borders.

“Not everything is black or white, there is a lot of gray,” Illa recalled, while stressing that this “is not a race.” A few days ago, there was already controversy over whether or not the province should be the reference territory to determine the phase step in the de-escalation.

The health services of some communities are not organized on a provincial basis, but on the basis of other territories

Sánchez announced two weeks ago that the province or the island would be the main territorial unit to be taken into account, but days later Minister Illa clarified that the Government was “open to other proposals that the autonomous communities may make to us”, in the face of criticism from several regional leaders.

Illa remembered& nbsp; that “the de-escalation plan itself establishes that the communities will be able to make different approaches as long as the available information on the territorial unit and the tightness in terms of mobility are guaranteed.” “data-reactid =” 18 “> Illa recalled that” the “The de-escalation plan itself establishes that the communities will be able to make different approaches as long as the available information on the territorial unit and the tightness in terms of mobility are guaranteed.”

