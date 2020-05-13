Why Some People Can’t Let Their Ex Go | Unsplash

We all know a person who is not able to leave his partner, despite the fact that the relationship has already ended. And even though this same person is aware of his actions and what his friends and people around him think, he is not able to let go and move on.

According to an expert, This type of action is linked to the upbringing and childhood of people. Because it is a stage where human beings develop the aspects of independence and the complexity of feelings like trust, love and self-esteem.

Beyond the experiences of a love relationship, people who cannot let go of their exes are because they have a deep fear of uncertainty and start living from scratch. However, with the right help and advice, these actions, thoughts and habits can be worked from therapy.

Reasons why people can’t let go of their ex

It is normal for people to end a relationship feeling fear. Beyond the insecurity of not knowing what will happen to their lives if the relationship was of a very deep connection and of a co-dependent character. People suffer a series of emotions linked to pain, abandonment, sadness and the fear of feeling all of the above.

Anxiety or depression lapses

Emphasizing that the breakdown of a relationship is not easy to face and that it involves a process of psychological and emotional acceptance and healing. In addition to that there are people who suffer from deep levels of fear and anxiety that can triple the aforementioned emotions.

Why some people can’t let go of their ex. Unsplash

Childhood is a crucial stage in the emotional development of all people. Therefore, if at this stage people have experienced abandonment by their parents or loved ones, it is likely that they develop apprehensive behaviors in their own relationships and refuse to love other people for fear of loss.

People who do not know how to be alone and are afraid of loneliness will often tolerate mistreatment and abuse of their relationships on the condition of not being alone. And this is one of the reasons it is difficult for them to leave a relationship.

They cling to eternal love

There are people who consider a relationship as a goal and that it can not work otherwise unless it is something lasting. However, as people we cannot have control of a relationship, so they cling to continue with the couple even though it no longer works for either of them. Holding on to romantic fantasies, unable to face reality.

