Why Some Patients Test Positive for Covid-19 Long After Being Cured

Although it is not usual, it may happen that there is patients already recovered of the Covid-19 that test positive in a PCR test performed several weeks or even months after the illness has passed.

A new study carried out at the Whitehead Institute (USA) and led by MIT biology professor Rudolf Jaenisch aims to offer an answer to this question.

The article, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, argues that SARS-CoV-2 virus genetic sequences they can integrate into the host cell genome through a process called reverse transcription. These sections of the genome can then be “read” into the RNA, which could potentially be picked up by a PCR test, they explain.

As the researchers indicate, SARS-CoV-2 it is not the only virus that integrates in the human genome, since “around 8% of our DNA is made up of the remains of ancient viruses,” they argue. Some of these viruses, called retroviruses, depend on integration into human DNA to replicate.

The biomedical researcher of the Whitehead Institute Liguo Zhang, assures that “SARS-CoV-2 it is not a retrovirus, which means that it does not need reverse transcription for its replication. “However, Zhang adds that” non-retroviral RNA virus sequences have been detected in the genomes of many vertebrate species, including humans. “

For this reason, Zhang and Jaenisch began to design experiments to test whether this viral integration could be happening with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 disease.

To do this, they carried out three sequencing techniques of different DNA. In all the samples, the researchers found fragments of viral genetic material. On closer inspection, Zhang and Jaenisch’s team examined the DNA that flanked the small viral sequences. looking for clues about the mechanism by which they got there. In these surrounding sequences, the researchers found the hallmark of a genetic trait called retrotransposon.

The transposonsCalled ‘jumping genes’, they are sections of DNA that can move from one region of the genome to another. A common transposon in the human genome is the retrotransposon LINE1, the researchers explain.

According to biologist Rudolf Jaenisch, LINE1 could be giving SARS-CoV-2 open access to our DNA. “There is a very clear footprint for the LINE1 integration,” says Jaenisch. “In the union of the viral sequence with the cellular DNA, it makes a duplication of 20 base pairs”, he adds.

After this finding made in infected cell cultures in the laboratory, Jaenisch emphasizes that more information is needed to establish exactly how common this phenomenon is in real life and what it could mean for human health.

In the future, Jaenisch and Zhang also plan to investigate whether fragments of genetic material from SARS-CoV-2 could be transformed into proteins by the cell. “If they do so and trigger an immune response, it can provide a continuous protection against the virus, “concludes Zhang.