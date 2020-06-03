Daily meetings allow for important discussions around opportunities, strategic concerns, and bottlenecks as they arise to ensure that your organization stays on track to achieve its goals. In my case I have two daily meetings of 10 minutes with all my team: the first one at the beginning of the day at 8:07 AM. (We chose this unusual time because it makes people more aware of the beginning of the meeting) and the other at the end of the day at 4:47 P.M. This rhythm of meetings allows us to communicate the progress and obstacles generated during the day, and stay aligned. Short, accurate and frequent communication solves problems and saves time wasting sending and responding hundreds of emails.

Communication has become crucial to maintain the team’s spirit and productivity, because at the beginning of every meeting we share the good news, personal or work, to establish a link, even remotely. Maybe you have many people on your team, so it is difficult to have meetings with everyone at the same time, but you can record videos to explain the situation of the company in a transparent way, thus giving you security of your decisions.

Just over two months ago, when the pandemic hit Mexico, I spoke to my entire team. I presented them with the possible scenarios and the measures we should take in each one, with that I managed to understand why I made certain decisions. This is how leaders must communicate with their teams, give clear work plans, hold daily meetings to report operations, maintain communication and be for them when they need it.

The third discipline is having metrics on dashboards.

What is not measured can not be improved. Just like a car dashboard provides real-time information on engine performance and status, a company’s dashboard provides information on company performance. Having this information visible to everyone in the organization will allow us to know the progress of each area and, with it, make better strategic decisions to adjust the direction of what works and what doesn’t.

Surprisingly, and often tragically, large numbers of business leaders still rely on their intuitive guesswork to make decisions. It is the same as going blind, which causes mistakes and poor decisions due to the biases of the leaders. Having the correct data in a timely manner allows you to see blind spots. It allows you to quickly predict, rebuild, and troubleshoot specific problems.

Following this process and repeating it will ensure you build a functional execution system and thus navigate smoothly during the difficult times we are going through. But above all, for the times ahead. You’re not alone! Remember, if a single business leader fails, then we all fail.

Today more than ever you are not alone! We want to help you design your execution system with expert advice, that’s why we created Scaling Up Crisis Plan a class with an implementation process that will allow you to move your company forward during these uncertain times. Learn more here.

Daniel Marcos is CEO and founder of Growth Institute, a leading executive education company. Daniel is certified as a Scaling Up Advisor.