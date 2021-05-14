Why soaking almonds enhances their medicinal benefits

The current nutrition trend invites us to base the diet on nutrient-dense, natural foods, is the key to prevent disease, live longer and lose weight. Fortunately there are many great alternatives, such is the case of nuts that offer powerful variants. Among the most popular are almonds, which have been positioned as the perfect healthy snack, they are a nutritional treasure that is distinguished by its high content of fiber, healthy fats and antioxidants.

The truth is that far beyond a fashion, almonds they are a powerful addition to the diet and they are related to exceptional properties. Although many people tend to enjoy them raw, roasted and toasted, in recent months it has attracted attention to consume them previously soaked The good news? It is a simple custom that is related to great benefits.

What are the potential benefits of soaking almonds?

One of the main characteristics of almonds is their hard texture, which in many cases can make digestion difficult. However, the simple act of soaking raw almonds softens them, potentially making it easier for the body to break them down. There is also another piece of information that particularly draws attention, almonds usually harbor antinutrients, which can affect the digestion and absorption of certain nutrients, such as calcium, iron, zinc and magnesium. The great news is that research has shown that pre-soaking helps significantly reduce antinutrient levels in grains and legumes. This is what a recent study suggests, soaking almonds at room temperature phytic acid levels decreased for 24 hours.

Another great thing about soaking is that it benefits and increases the absorption of certain nutrients. What happens is that soaking makes almonds are easier to chew, this increases the availability of nutrients. In fact, there is a research work in which it is shown that breaking almonds into smaller pieces (which can happen when chewing or chopping them) allows them to release and absorb more nutrients, especially fats. Therefore it is a simple step that facilitates the digestion of fats. That is why they are considered a great ally to enhance weight loss. Also, it will be much easier for digestive enzymes to break down and absorb nutrients more efficiently.

An important aspect to consider is that by soaking them in raw, we will be betting on a low calorie alternative. While its texture is likely to change a bit, we are avoiding fried, salt, and sugar options which tend to increase caloric intake and may miss out on their weight-fighting benefits. Remember when soaking the almonds you will get a product milder, less bitter and more buttery flavor, which may be more attractive to some people.

Some medical experts emphasize the great benefits it brings the simple fact of consuming 5 soaked almonds a day:

– Boosts memory, mental performance and cognitive functions.

– Improve skin health.

– It is a great eating habit that helps maintain a healthy weight.

– Facilitate the digestion process and accelerate intestinal transit. They are ideal for treating constipation.

– It is an easier alternative to obtain its essential nutrients such as: vitamin E, zinc, calcium, magnesium and also omega 3 essential fatty acids.

– They are a great support to improve cardiovascular health, almonds help us reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or “bad” cholesterol).

How to soak almonds correctly?

Best of all, soaking almonds is extremely easy and much cheaper than buying them pre-soaked at the store. This is one of the easiest alternatives to soak them overnight:

– Put the almonds in a bowl, add enough clean warm water to cover them completely.

– Sprinkle about 1 teaspoon of salt for every 1 cup (140 grams) of almonds.

– Cover the bowl with a clean cloth. Rest at room temperature overnight or for 8 to 12 hours.

– Drain and rinse with clean water. This is the perfect time to remove the skin, if required.

– Dry the almonds with a clean paper towel. Later you can consume them immediately or store them in an airtight jar in the refrigerator.

–

It may interest you: