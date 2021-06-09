Why so many unvaccinated Latinos and Latinas?



New York City has established several incentives to encourage the community to get vaccinated.

Photo: MOHAMED MESSARA / .

Despite mass vaccination and phasing out of distancing has led to widespread optimism in New York City, the COVID 19 pandemic is still a serious threat to our community, in part because of our low immunization rates.

According to the municipal government, slightly less than one in four Hispanics (37%) have received the first dose of the vaccine, and less than one in three (30%) already have both doses.

Regardless of the vaccination levels of other racial or ethnic groups (some are higher and others lower than ours), those percentages are far from the desired figures, between 65 and 80% of those vaccinated.

At the state level, Hispanics, who make up almost 20% of the population, only represent 14% of those vaccinated and 21% of those killed by the pandemic.

One of the people very concerned about these low vaccination rates is Dr. Matt Kusher, medical director of the Plaza del Sol Family Health Center, which operates in Corona, Queens, as part of Urban Health Plan, which is part of the Hispanic Federation. . Dr. Kusher believes that a major reason for our poor vaccination is simply a fear of the vaccine that is unfounded. He believes that the reasons many people give only show “that they are scared of the vaccine and are looking for reasons not to get vaccinated.” According to the doctor, this is probably due to the fact that “since these people cannot see the virus, they do not understand the side effects of COVID-19.”

“It’s not just about the danger of death, it’s about the side effects,” says Dr. Kusher. “We know that 10% of those infected suffer from them, and that after two or three weeks, they feel short of breath, and have chest and headaches. We see 25, 26 or 30 year olds who one, two or six months later cannot walk more than 200 or 300 feet because they are short of breath. Or people who months later continue to feel body aches, or cannot work or take care of their children. It is true, many people will not die if they are infected, but one in 10 will have these symptoms many months later ”.

So far, in the United States there are 2.6 million people in that situation.

If you still have questions, I encourage you to consult with qualified healthcare personnel. They and they really know.

-Frankie Miranda is the president of the Hispanic Federation