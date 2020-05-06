Do you remember who gave your graduation speech? Over there the director of the race threw a few words and in one of those also the teacher that everyone loved. Surely to complement the ceremony he / she of the down also got on the podium, or chance was his buddy who was applied in the final stretch.

But none of this will be compared to the massive graduation ceremony that YouTube is putting together.

Sadly millions of students around the world were left without the glorious moment of celebrating that all the effort, all the unveiled and all the early mornings paid off. That moment of celebrating the end of a year-long study tour.

They ran out of the pachangón that was taken from them due to the coronavirus pandemic. But now, technology returns this beautiful moment in a great way.

How would you like Barack Obama to be the speaker at his graduation party and make the classic “mic drop” at the end of his speech? That would be the most epic and fortunately it is a reality.

Just as they read it. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, along with Lady Gaga and BTS will appear in a virtual graduation ceremony organized by YouTube!

I know how hard the # Classof2020 has worked to make it to graduation, so @BarackObama and I want to give you the celebration you deserve. That’s why @ReachHigher and I are teaming up with @Youtube to host a virtual graduation on June 6! RSVP at https://t.co/TPcaSy43B8. pic.twitter.com/glLadzlZux – Michelle Obama (@ MichelleObama) May 5, 2020

The event is called “Dear Class of 2020”, and will take place on June 6 at 2:00 p.m. in Mexico City. So iron your shirt and pants, get together with your family, and get ready to have the most unusual and incredible graduation party you can imagine locked up in your houses.

The ceremony will be a mix of traditional-style speeches and music performances by top performers and groups for a good party.. It does not matter if you are an American, it does not matter your grade level, this party is for everyone who wants to make this moment special.

In addition to the Obamas, BTS, and Lady Gaga, graduates can also expect appearances from people like former United States Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, CEO of Alphabet and Google Sundar Pichai, activist Malala Yousafzai and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. WOW!

