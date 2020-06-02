For decades, the victory sign (the one we do with the index and middle finger) has been a popular pose when taking pictures with friends, partners or alone. However, it is no longer recommended to do so. Technology has advanced so much that by uploading a photo to social networks by making that finger gesture, cybercriminals could steal your fingerprint and become a victim of various crimes.

As published in the South China Morning Post, Shanghai cybersecurity experts have explained that making this symbol with your fingers could clearly reveal the fingerprint of the person doing the pose by holding the hand close enough to the camera or device with the one that captures the image.

These experts also revealed that new image enlargement technologies (using Artificial Intelligence) or zoom tools could make it possible to extract the detail necessary to copy this delicate, sensitive and unique information.

Photographs where people appear performing this pose, and which are taken at a distance of less than 3 meters, are very vulnerable. As explained by experts, an image taken at a distance of 1.5 m can be used to steal 100% of a person’s fingerprint, while those that range between 1.5 and 3 m serve criminals to steal approximately 50 % of footprints.

With the stolen information, criminals can make printed models of fingerprints, which can be used for various purposes. Opening doors, having access to restricted areas or payment systems controlled by biometric fingerprint reading systems are some examples.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.