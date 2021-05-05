Why shouldn’t you put headbands, bows, or other accessories on your baby’s head?

There are many women who always dreamed of becoming mothers of a girl in order to turn her into their “living doll”, that is to say, to be able to dress it, comb it and fill it with beautiful accessories.

That is why it is common for vLet’s see month-old babies wearing beautiful bands, ribbons or bows on their heads, despite not having long or abundant hair, but that undoubtedly gives them a very special flirtatious and feminine touch.

If you are one of those mothers who like to see their baby wearing these types of items, maybe it’s time you stopped putting them on.

Pediatricians and health experts emphasize that babies are born with disjointed skull bones, which is popularly known as a soft spot. It is on average at 19 months of age this closes completely.

Bands or headbands subject babies to constant pressure, which could lead to brain abnormalities or malformationss early besides that pressure on the brain that can expose them to potential injury, which is very dangerous.

Other harms to babies related to headbands and headbands

These could also affect gastric function as these compress the vagus nerve, which passes very closely to the jugular foramen and is responsible for regulating the sensory and motor responses of the intestine, which in turn increases the risk of suffering gastroesophageal reflux.

In addition, these accessories increase the risk of suffocation, since they are generally small in size that can be easily taken to the mouth. In fact, it is estimated that these objects are the cause of 50% of the cases of drowning in children under 3 years of age.

On the other hand, experts in dermatology indicate that combing all the hair and collecting it in ponytails causes the stretching of the hair cells which are weakened and hair loss occurs.

