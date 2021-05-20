Why should you worry when investors are confident enough to buy and hold?

The bull market is coming to an end and it is good to use some tools to know where you are going. One of them is the “Market timing popularity cycle indicator” created by Mark Hulbert and featured on MarketWatch.

“I created this indicator informally in a series of columns two decades ago. It focuses on the relative popularity of market timing versus buying and holding. It works because its popularity rises and falls predictably depending on where we are in the market cycle”Says Hulbert.

This timing is most popular at the bottom of a bear market and less so in the later stages of a bull market, like the one we are currently facing. Buying and holding has been more popular than it was in at least a decade. Which suggests that we are facing the end of the bull market.

“This is shown in the graph below, which shows the Increasing frequency since 2009 of Google searches for the phrase “buy and hold”. March 2009 was the lowest point in the bear market brought on by the Great Financial Crisis, and indeed Google searches for “buy and hold” were relatively rare at the time. With 100 on the vertical axis of the graph indicating the point of highest monthly frequency, the searches were around 30 (on a six-month moving average basis), ”Hulbert notes.

Market timing

Since then there has been a steady upward trend and the current comparable reading for “buy and hold” is close to 80. The frequency of “buy and hold” searches on the internet is not exactly the same as believing in it or following a strategy. But the two are related, and a lack of interest is correlated with fewer Google searches.

Why does the Market Timing popularity cycle work?

This works because of human nature itself and investors’ belief in bull market peaks and bear market lows. As the bear market wears on, investors who were confident of buying and holding are throwing in the towel and headlines appear that “buy and hold is dead.”

Read more

“Buy-and-hold investors throw in the towel at such times because they will almost certainly lose more money than market timekeepers, including those without capacity. Even monkeys that randomly switch between market and cash will be earning a buy and hold, as the time spent on cash will be profitable when the market itself is going down. This reality is becoming increasingly difficult for the purchase and the holders to accept ”, Hulbert points out.

This is reversed in a bull market. Now it is the market timekeepers’ turn to delay a buy and hold strategy, as any time invested in cash will lose ground in a bull market. “At the end of a long bull market, many former market timekeepers will throw in the towel and turn to the last-day religion of buy and hold. Now the headlines will say, “Market timing is dead,” says Hulbert.

An unscientific indicator

Hulbert emphasizes that this indicator is not, nor can it be, pinpoint precision. Even how much is right It may take months for warning signs to appear.

In addition, there are other indicators that suggest that there is still months to go to reach the top of the bull market. “I recently talked about one of those indicators, for example, when I focused on the three sectors of the S&P 500 SPX, -0.29% that normally perform well in the last three months of bull markets. Given that these sectors currently do not have the best three-month final returns, this comparison suggests that the peak is not immediately imminent, ”says Hulbert.

Hulbert was lucky on previous occasions when he used the indicator to identify changes in the main market trend. One week before the 2007-2009 bear market bottom, March 2, 2009, I wrote a column on the newfound popularity of market timing in which I concluded that “the final low may be closer than we think.”

“Six months before, in October 2008, I used this indicator to conclude that the bottom of the bear market was not yet close. I noted that “we have yet to see buy-and-hold proponents become converts at market time.”

“In March 2003, I dedicated a column to the conversion of a prominent buy-and-hold believer on a market timer. I wrote that “we are closer than ever to the final low of the 2000-2003 bear market.” That column appeared on March 11, 2003, the exact day of the successful retest of the bear market decline that had been reached the previous October. These examples help you to take into account that it is only an indicator and, as such, we must carefully analyze the environment and seek other opinions about it, “he explains.