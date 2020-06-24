Social networks, the world of web pages, traditional media can hardly be more saturated and you have a brand that can be lost with great ease in that amorphous universe.

You’ve heard hundreds of times that comparisons are hateful and by using a sales pitch like: we are the best, the best service, the best way, the best product, you are comparing yourself and unless you prove you are better you will sound arrogant and it will seem incredible. How many times have you seen this argument in the media? That is why I suggest that you do not use it.

Surely your frame of reference to write an ad is what your competition says, you look on their website, in their ads. Doing that won’t do you any good unless you do it to find out what not to say, why? because it is already said. Do you remember when young people started to wear black to differentiate themselves? and then there were hundreds of thousands of men and women dressed in black. Saying that your brand is the best may work for you for a while, however, your business is not designed for a while.

To make the consumer fall in love with your brand, and it is possible, I suggest that you look for your product to have its own identity, unique personality, and to speak authentically. Dedicate yourself to talk about what your product really is, find out how to honestly and openly say how it helps people, about the excitement it can generate for those who try or buy it regularly. To act like this is to have a leader attitude, a language of your own, a unique style. This will make you different in the media, this will make you visible to the eyes of consumers.

Once again, because I have already suggested it on other occasions, answer this question, in fact, write it in three lines, why should people buy my brand and not that of the competition? If you can make your answer truly differentiating, you will have the seeds to grow it in a unique, relevant and memorable way. From there will come the benefit to communicate and the reason to sustain that benefit.

When answering this question, I recommend that it is not because it is the best product or because of its characteristics. Tell something different, something that excites when explaining how it helps people, solves a problem for them, satisfies a need. Offering an emotional benefit is very valuable, if it is rational it is fine, however, surround it with an emotion, make people feel what they will experience when they consume your brand, use it or try it.

Take care of the words and they will take care of your brand.

Until next Wednesday.

