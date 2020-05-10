It is clear that technology is there to help us, you just have to see that the smartphone today is something much more than a simple tool with which to call by phone or send text messages. For many, the mobile phone is almost like a small computer with which to carry his office in tow, surf the internet or watch series and movies.

But the mobile phone is also a nest of distractions. What if a WhatsApp message, a Like on Twitter, a notification on Instagram … throughout the day we can receive up to hundreds of notifications and this can be quite harmful, especially if what we want is to be productive or focus on our work . The solution? Turn off all these notifications.

Why turning off notifications is the best way to avoid being distracted

My job (both as editor at Andro4all and as a lawyer) it has several things in common. The first is that we use the computer a lot to write and we have to be quite focused. Second, that the smartphone is an essential tool.

Of course this is a contradiction. You can not be concentrated trying to write a text of hundreds of words while continuously receiving messages, emails and / or notifications on the mobile. Hence in the end will turn off notifications completely, at least as long as he was completely focused on writing.

We are not going to fool ourselves either. I am a person who is easily distracted and receiving any notification was the perfect excuse to see the latest news from my contacts on Instagram or to see what is happening on Twitter. This was wasting a lot of time.

Thanks to disable notifications I am “learning” to be much more productive in my day to day. I no longer look at my smartphone as often and if someone wants to contact me urgently, they call me by phone, they do not send me a WhatsApp message.

Definitely I recommend that you turn off notifications, at least when you have to focus on something important. I have done it and although the first few hours you are looking at the black screen of your mobile phone thinking that you are going to receive an important WhatsApp message — spoiler: no WhatsApp message is important — in the end it is very worthwhile. I’m even considering doing it permanently so that I don’t keep an eye on the mobile phone all day.

