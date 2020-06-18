Spain began the week with the presentation of the Plan to promote the value chain of the automotive sector towards sustainable and connected mobility, and followed with the approval by the Minister Council of the MOVES II Program, a package of aid aimed mainly at the purchase of electric vehicles and implementation of charging points. A clear opportunity to renew the national car park, either privately or in a business way, and move towards its decarbonisation and electrification.

In late 2019, a coalition of NGOs from the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, and now Spain and Portugal, launch the #TrueCostOfUber campaign. A collective action that seeks to transform the fleet of the transport services company with driver Uber to zero emission vehicles. With this objective, today, a new study by Transport & Environment (T&E), which has the collaboration of ECODES for Spain, shows that electric cars are an attractive business venture for operators like Uber in major EU capitals such as Madrid .

Medium-size battery-powered (EV) electric cars are on average 14% cheaper to maintain today than diesel equivalents, if charging infrastructure is available. The savings may be greater (20%) in the case of Madrid drivers, according to the study data. In monetary terms, these savings amount to between 2,500 to 3,000 euros each year, which can be increased if they benefit from the incentives of the Spanish Government for the electric vehicle announced this week.

Uber, taxi, or other VTC drivers can do up to five times more kilometers than an average driver, about 60,000 km a year. The costs of electric vehicles, although they are currently more expensive, have maintenance costs much lower than those of internal combustion and this added to the fact that the cost of “fuel” per kilometer is much less than those of gasoline or diesel, converts Taxi and VTC users in the main beneficiaries among electrical conductors.

In this sense, Yoan Lepetit, from T&E, points out that “this is a win-win situation for drivers, citizens and the planet. The sooner Uber and taxis are 100% electric, the sooner citizens will enjoy cleaner air, the planet will have fewer emissions, and drivers will earn more money. If Uber wants to lead the change and be part of the solution for our cities, then the company must commit to 100% electric travel by 2025 in major European capitals. “

As cities and countries announce bans on diesel and gasoline cars to fight pollution and climate change, the appeal of driving emission-free cars, such as battery-powered electric vehicles, increases. However, charging is a key barrier for professionals due to waiting times, although it is cheaper, it takes several hours, so charging points both on public roads – authorized fast stop chargers – and private – in homes – it is key, also helping to reduce operating costs. In this sense, the Plan presented by Spain for the automotive sector is key to this, many professionals, companies and Public Administrations have an opportunity to develop this infrastructure.

For Monica Vidal, Director of Public Policies and Climate Governance of ECODES, “in the fight against climate change and air pollution, city dwellers need to travel less in private vehicles, get around by bicycle or on foot and get on the bus or subway with more often. But to achieve the goal of cleaner cities, authorities will also have to help clean up the fleet of cars moving through the streets. It is common sense to fully electrify VTC vehicles like Uber and the taxi industry. Cities play a crucial role in this transition, providing the right incentives for drivers to switch to electric vehicles and building the charging network so that they can easily operate. ”

According to the European Environment Agency, air pollution is the greatest risk to environmental health in Europe. Transport is the biggest climate problem in Europe. EU-27 cars emit 45% of all transport carbon emissions. To meet the EU’s legally binding target of zero net emissions by 2050, the bloc will need at least 40% of new emissions-free cars by 2030, and will have to sell the latest combustion engine car by 2035 at the latest. .