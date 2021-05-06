Why should teens get the covid-19 vaccine?

Covid-19 vaccine does not affect development of the youngest 0:59

(CNN Spanish) – Adolescents are an important group to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. However, not many pharmaceutical companies and governments have approved the antigen for this sector.

Why should youth and teens get the vaccine? Dr. Huerta lists a few reasons in this episode.

You can listen to this episode on Spotify or your favorite podcast platform or read the transcript below.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus. Information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family.

The news comes from Canada, which on May 5 was the first to authorize the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for adolescents.

News that leads us to wonder why young people should be vaccinated?

It is important to highlight that the vaccine for adolescents developed by Pfizer / BioNTech and authorized by Canada, constitutes an important link in the chain of control of covid-19.

As we heard in the February 15 and April 1 episodes, several labs were in the process of developing children’s versions of their adult vaccines.

Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine: Youth Testing

Pfizer / BioNTech’s is the most advanced. It announced on March 31 that phase 3 studies in 2,260 adolescents aged 12 to 15 years in the United States had achieved 100% efficacy in preventing infection, surpassing the efficacy reported in a previous trial of participants aged 16 to 25 years. .

In the initial analysis, the researchers found that 18 adolescents contracted COVID-19, all of them in the group that received the placebo and none in the vaccinated group.

On the other hand, vaccination stimulated the production of neutralizing antibodies intensely, remaining in a subset of participating adolescents for up to one month after the second dose.

According to the statement, the administration of the vaccine was well tolerated, with side effects similar to those seen in participants aged 16 to 25 years. That is, mainly local reactions, with pain at the injection site, fatigue, fever and tiredness.

Authorization in Canada

These data are what have allowed Canada to grant the emergency use license, with the FDA expected to do the same in the United States in the second week of May.

Initiating the vaccination of adolescents makes us reflect on the need to vaccinate young people as well.

An interesting article on the CNN portal gives some reasons to vaccinate young people in a society.

First

Despite having a low mortality rate (at least 2,374 children under 30 have died in the United States), the disease can leave debilitating sequelae of varying degrees of severity.

Second

Many young people react to the infection with disproportionate intensity, developing, as we saw in the August 6 episode, the so-called cytokine storm, which is usually involved in the death of young patients with Covid-19.

Third

Vaccinating young people will help to achieve the protection of the group and therefore, the society is protected.

Bedroom

Being an important part of the workforce, by being protected, young people will be able to reduce absenteeism and help the economy recover.

Fifth

The treatment of complicated covid-19 is very expensive, which, together with the fact that many young people do not have health insurance, causes them to incur enormous expenses, which could be saved with a simple vaccine.

Sixth

A strong reason for many young people is that it can help them reestablish their social life, having found that, on the electronic social dating sites, people who gave a favorable opinion about the vaccine got 25% more “likes”.

Seventh

Many young people underestimate their risk of getting complicated with COVID-19, especially if, due to their lifestyle – such as smoking electronic cigarettes, for example – they increase their risk of contracting COVID-19.

Eighth

The appearance of the variants of the new coronavirus opens the unknown of the behavior of the disease in the future, a condition that can be prevented with a vaccine.

Nineth

Vaccinated young people can protect many innocent people from contagion, many of them with diseases that predispose them to complications if they catch COVID-19, including young children who can develop a serious complication called multisystemic inflammatory syndrome of children, described in the episode of May 14, 2020.

It is very important – experts agree – that young people put aside the idea that the disease is not going to do anything to them and that it is not worth getting vaccinated.

In reality, getting vaccinated will not only protect them, but also their family and friends and society as a whole.

Do you have questions about the coronavirus?

Send me your questions on Twitter, we will try to answer them in our next episodes. You can find me at @DrHuerta.

If you think this podcast is useful, help others find it by rating and reviewing it on your favorite podcast app. We’ll be back tomorrow so be sure to subscribe to get the latest episode on your account.

And for the most up-to-date information you can always head to CNNEspanol.com. Thanks for your attention.

If you have any questions you can send them to Dr. Elmer Huerta through Twitter. You can also head over to CNNE.com/coronaviruspodcast for all episodes of our “Coronavirus: Reality vs. Reality” podcast. fiction”.