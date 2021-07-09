Why Scientists Anticipate More Atlantic Hurricanes This Year

The Atlantic hurricane season could increase with 20 named tropical storms and 9 hurricanes, of which 4 would be of a higher category, due to the absence of the El Niño phenomenon in the Pacific, according to the update this Friday from Colorado State University (CSU).

The Department of Atmospheric Sciences of the CSU anticipated the formation of 17 tropical storms and 8 hurricanes last April, four of them of higher category (3,4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale).

According to CSU meteorologists, the increase in the number of meteorological phenomena in their forecast is the result of the “increase in sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic ”and due to the probable absence of the El Niño phenomenon in the Pacific, “At the peak of the hurricane season”, starting in mid-August and September.

El Niño helps inhibit the formation of hurricanes in the Atlantic.

The CSU update also indicates that the probability of a major hurricane making landfall in the United States and the Caribbean is above normal.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)., the Atlantic hurricane season will be less intense than that of 2020, but more active than normal.

NOAA forecasts the formation of 13 to 20 named tropical storms and 6 to 10 hurricanes, of which between 3 and 5 would be of a higher category (3, 4 and 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale).

This Atlantic hurricane season will see activity “above normal”, although it is not expected to be similar to that of 2020, which broke all-time records with 30 named storms.

In the 2020 season, of the 30 named storms, 13 of them became hurricanes and 6 of these were older.

It was also a record because the US suffered 12 direct hits, 3 more than in 1916, which had the previous mark, according to Accuweather.