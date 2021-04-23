Why ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ shouldn’t have a second season but ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​should

In case it had not been clear already, ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ will almost certainly not have a second season. Few at Marvel Studios support that idea, and Nate Moore, executive producer of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” is not one of them. Nor is it that you lacked reasons to justify the decision, because he has appealed to the fact that precisely what he liked about her, her originality, prevents the story from continuing. At least if what you want is to keep the product neat from sequels that can tarnish the genuine touch it has.

This is what Moore wanted to reflect when he interviewed IndieWire, to whom he made it clear that it was “a series that can only be done once”. The executive highlighted, among all things, the character of Wanda Maximoff, who towards the end of the series ended leaving Westview for an unknown place: “She cannot return to that reality. It is a complete arc of what that character can do. and what that story wanted to do, “he said. He then went on to compare her to her successor in this Phase 4, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.

The new Disney + series, which has now come to an end, did not depart, as its predecessor did, from the usual line in Marvel products. That plays an asset in favor of, that, on the other hand, we can see a second season of this series soon.: “Falcon and the Winter Soldier is really about addressing, for me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that is a story that I think can be resumed in the following seasons because it is an imperishable story. It is a conversation, “he said.

Kevin Feige says the same

The president of Marvel is also on the same page as his partner regarding ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. Kevin Feige was also asked about the possibility of extending it beyond its first season and it was clear; the series is going to continue to extend the UCM: “There are some series that, although they are always interconnected, are built thinking about several seasons,” he said. In addition, he praised the opportunity that streaming was giving them to take the universe towards unpublished creative lines until now.“One of the fun things about streaming is that the rules are lax, allowing you to creatively follow where you want to go,” he continued.

The sixth and final chapter of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​is now available on Disney +. So far no second season has been announced.