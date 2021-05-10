Why rural residents in the United States are so resistant to getting vaccinated against COVID

Resistance to the Covid-19 vaccine is great in the rural population, although a little more than half of them have already been vaccinated. In fact, 1 in 5 rural residents say they will definitely not be vaccinated.

What the surveys show

The survey was conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation and published by WHI-TV10. Reluctance to get vaccinated It has nothing to do with the lack of vaccines; in fact, many rural areas have enough to carry out the vaccination plan.

Apparently, this reluctance is due more to political and religious factors than to a lack of them.

This resistance worries researchers, as it could mean that these communities are left lagging behind the rest of the population that encompasses the vaccination system.

It is important to make available to the population all the information about the benefits of getting vaccinated.

Statistics also showed that these populations are well supplied by the Covid-19 vaccine.

68% of rural residents said there are enough places to get vaccinated in the area where they live, as opposed to urban and suburban areas, which have 52% and 55% of places to get vaccinated, respectively.

Possible differences between communities

While most rural areas are well stocked with coronavirus vaccines, it is also true that there is a substantial gap in the access to it among African-American rural residents.

This is because reports from those communities revealed that African American respondents were less likely than white or Hispanic members to have an adequate supply of vaccines, or from locations to obtain them in their own communities.

This shows that there are areas that are still limited to adequate access to the national vaccination plan.

Addressing Vaccine Questions

There seems to be nothing that can be done to make those who are determined not to get vaccinated change their minds. However, there are people who are waiting to see what happens to make a decision.

Thus, these people are willing to take the vaccine if they see that it is 100% effective, if they get more information about how it works and the benefits it brings.

Education is important; but it’s not enough. The members of these communities end up deciding if they see that their leaders take the vaccine. For this reason, both doctors and other leaders in these areas have the ability to convince them to take the vaccine.

Therefore, this process must be joint; It is not the responsibility of a single person, but of several. Clearing up doubts and clearing up misconceptions could help skeptics take action. necessary measures to avoid the serious consequences of the pandemic.

