Why Robert Pattinson thinks Batman fans are offended by everything – Tomatazos

Mostly known for playing Edward Cullen in the series Twilight, Robert Pattinson (Tenet – 83%, El Faro – 96%, Twilight – 48%) has had to make his way into the world of superheroes, since after it was confirmed that he would play Bruce Wayne in the next film The Batman, scheduled to be released in theaters on March 4 In 2022, fans have been angry with the young actor for not considering him suitable to give life to the superhero, even though he has a whole cinematographic career that supports his talent, because in addition to participating in the famous vampire franchise, Pattinson has stood out in films such Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – 88%, The lighthouse, Good Time: Living on the Edge – 90%, Map To The Stars – 61% and Cosmopolis – 64%, demonstrating the wide range that can be covered as an actor.

However, none of the roles he has played prepared him for all the inconveniences that he would have to face since the filming of the film began, including the limitations arising from the global pandemic and stoppages on the film set. To which the actor must add the constant pressure not to say the wrong thing about the Bat Man, in a 2019 interview with NPR, Pattinson said the following:

I mean, I have a lot of thoughts. Well, it’s funny. I’ve done so many movies where, you know, I play these kind of partially monstrous characters. And every time I’ve been promoting them, normally nobody cares what you say about it. And I just noticed that every time I say a sentence about Batman, there is something massive: I am offending tons of Batman fans. But, I mean … the interesting thing about Batman himself, is that you can basically … interpret him in a lot of different ways. Comics cover a lot of ground. Movies cover a lot of ground. I mean, if you’re going to follow a specific guy … if you’re trying to play a historically accurate Batman, I mean, you could literally act either way. So I’m just guessing that’s what Matt Reeves is directing or where he wants to get with that.

Undoubtedly, the expectations that a film of the caliber of The batman can directly affect everyone involved in its production, since it is a film that will be under the scrutiny of millions of people, willing to express even their slightest criticism about it, but it is evident that Robert Pattinson and the other actors of the cast carry a large part of the burden, since they are the ones who play the iconic characters that we have seen in multiple films, comics and series, in that sense, we can assure that the pressure to which the actor refers, It is not just any nonsense, it is a responsibility that not only has with the fans, but with the entire work team that supports it, and along the same lines, after seeing the interpretations that actors like Christian Bale have given in the Batman trilogy : The Dark Knight – 94% directed by Christopher Nolan, or Ben Affleck in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, it is not surprising that Pattinson is so concerned, since the work of his predecessors obviously influences the perception that the public has of the character, however, the only thing left is to wait for the premiere of the film and let the The young actor’s work speaks for him, because surely his performance will be much more revealing than all the rumors surrounding the film.

