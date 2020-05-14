Recently, the UK reported that it is already preparing everything for productions that had to pause their recordings can go back to the studio, this after coronavirus cases have started to decline in that country, however, ‘The Batman’ is still on hiatus and has not said when it will resume its activities.

The UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is said to be encouraging studios to resume their recordings, of course, with the necessary hygiene measures to prevent a new outbreak, but ‘The Batman’, being one of the largest productions, the risk of having new cases of coronavirus is higher, so you have decided to wait a little longer.

According to a Deadline report, Warner Bros currently has two of their biggest productions in the UK, ‘The Batman’ and ‘Fantastic Beast 3’ and has decided for the moment to keep them on an indefinite hiatus, probably because they are not yet safe from the Covid-19 virus, because they cannot maintain the rules of social distancing, such as how smaller productions can do it

Another aspect that could be stopping the recordings is that Robert Pattinson has not been training for his role, so the studio would be waiting for him to get in shape to be able to launch the film again and since the latter has cost the actor a lot of work, it is not known when they will be able to return to the character.

In an interview for GQ, the actor spoke about why he has not exercised, despite being told by his coaches to do so. “I think if you train all the time, you are part of the problem. You set a precedent. No one did this in the 1970s. Even James Dean wasn’t exactly marked, “Pattinson explained, which it has already caused the fans anger.

So, ‘The Batman’ is still on hiatus, Although the government has already given its approval for the studios to begin their recordings, we hope that the denial by Warner Bros. does not further affect its schedule and the film is not further delayed.