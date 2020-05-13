G2, & nbsp;Robert Pattinson& nbsp; has revealed his perspective on the body image of male Hollywood stars. The 34-year-old actor, who is going through confinement in his native London, has commented on his roles in both Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film,& nbsp; Tenet, as in & nbsp;The Batman, the reboot of the DC hero who directs & nbsp;Matt Reeves& nbsp; (Planet of the Apes War). “data-reactid =” 12 “> In a recent interview with G2, Robert Pattinson He has revealed his perspective on the body image of male Hollywood stars. The 34-year-old actor, who is going through confinement in his native London, has commented on his roles in both Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Tenet, like in The Batman, the reboot of the DC hero who directs Matt Reeves (The war of the planet of the apes).

Robert Pattinson (High Life) explains why it seems wrong to exercise his physique for the leading role of The Batman – at least, during his confinement in London. (Image: Karma Films)

the trilogy of & nbsp;dark Knight& nbsp; directed by & nbsp; Christopher Nolan, won nothing less than & nbsp;20 kilos of muscle mass& nbsp; for the role. “data-reactid =” 32 “> Remember that Christian bale, the actor who played Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, won no less than 20 kilos of muscle mass for the role.

its release has been postponed to & nbsp; October 1, 2021. “data-reactid =” 38 “> As for the upcoming Gotham hero solo movie, due to the inevitable filming delay, its release has been postponed to October 1, 2021.