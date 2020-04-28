Robert Herbin, it was not only titles in shambles with Saint-Etienne (15) and the legendary final of the Champions League lost to Bayern Munich in 1976. It was an atypical nickname for a secret character: The Sphinx. The former player and coach of the Greens, who died Monday at the age of 81, would have inherited it in 1972 when he was appointed, at only 33, on the bench of the Forez team to replace Albert Batteux.

A find by Jacques Vendroux

Journalist Jacques Vendroux claims paternity when he could not get a reaction of more than two words from the person concerned after this very big promotion. “I cut the microphone and I said to him: ‘Listen, you start to break my balls, even a sphinx has never done that to me!’, Explains in L’Equipe the current journalist for Radio France. And there, Robby replies: ‘What, do I have a sphinx head?’ It is true that it stuck well with her hair but I explained to her: ‘Yes, you are a sphinx, you do not react, you say nothing.’ Then, every time I got to the training center, I said, ‘Where’s the sphinx?’ and they would say, ‘In his office.’ There, it came like that and this nickname stayed! “

Robert Herbin, born in Paris and raised in the 19th arrondissement, has shown his enigmatic side throughout his career. The former player and technician was not comfortable with communication, not very affable with journalists. But also with his players with whom he managed to make himself understood.

“He knew how to get the messages across”

“His talks were very limited, remembers Jean-Michel Larqué. He was stingy with his words, but he knew how to get the messages across. We worked a lot in training. Maybe he was complicated, but he trusted a lot to his players. I keep the image of someone who was secret. “

The trainer cultivated this image himself and claimed his nickname to the point of titling his autobiography on this image: “They call me The Sphinx”. “I think that my concern to protect my players against external aggression has often been confused with a certain attraction for mystery,” he wrote.

“One of the most endearing sides of his personality”

This silence is also perceived as an unassuming simplicity erected in quality by the former coach, Michel Hidalgo, who disappeared a few weeks ago, in the preface to the same book. “Despite his prestige and his sporting success, Robby has never strayed from the paths of simplicity and modesty. He is one of the friendliest and most endearing sides of his personality. ..) Let us salute Robert Herbin the sportsman who knew how to create his own universe to overcome the vagaries and obstacles of an exhilarating but delicate function “.

Jean-Michel Larqué also sees a nice character trait. “I spent years with Robert as a player and then with him as a coach, I never heard him raise his voice, concludes the former midfielder. He was a complicated man, but c was what made her charming. We weren’t on very good terms when I left Saint-Etienne, but I really appreciated the man. I was sorry to see some articles talking about his addiction, of his complicated character. He had so many qualities aside that it would have been better to talk about it before he left. “