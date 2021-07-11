Why Ricciardo doesn’t want to be ‘resentful’ about his McLaren problems

While one of them is at an impressive level and exceeding itself every weekend, the other has been stumped by his problems adjusting to the car.

It has also been seen that on the days when Ricciardo feels that he has done well, such as his seventh place in the Austrian Grand Prix, everything is overshadowed by what his garage partner has done.

As a team player, Ricciardo is obviously delighted to see Norris progress and be the benchmark of the MCL35M.

But it is not making life easier for him, as the whole world questions his performance. In fact, he has decided that he shouldn’t worry too much about the pace of his young teammate.

“I feel like obviously, for whatever reason, it’s been a very unexpected and difficult season so far, just from a pace point of view,” he told Motorsport.com after the Austrian race.

“And I guess the easiest way for me to move on is to accept it. Was I expecting more? Of course. But I think if every weekend I go expecting to be faster than Lando, or whatever, I’ll probably end up resenting the sport. , because clearly it’s going to cost a bit more. “

“It is clear that there is something missing. I feel good in the car, especially in the last three weeks, I feel better.”

“I don’t mean, what’s the word, wave the white flag, or succumb to whatever, I’m just not going to focus or waste too much energy on it, and just accept that he’s driving really well. The goal is obviously to get closer. and help the team as well. “

In other words, you just have to focus on what you’re doing: “I think that’s it, you can obviously get lost with other things. And maybe it’s the kind of 32-year-old sage in me right now. But I think I just have I have to focus on myself, and then hopefully I can keep moving. “

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

About Monaco and BakuRicciardo acknowledged that the following racing triplet on “normal” circuits, with two grands prix in the same location, would be a great opportunity to learn more about how to get the best out of the car.

Your weekend at the French GP he was solid, tenth on the grid and sixth in the race, about 11.8 behind Norris in the finish. He then started 13th in the Styrian GP and made a typically good first lap to place eighth. It seemed that he could score, but an engine failure caused him to lose four places and he crossed the finish line where he had qualified, in 13th position.

In that context, Austria’s career represented a step forward, and at least it was able to fight.

“Yes, it was better,” he said. “I think it was the day I needed. And I’m sure I would say that for the team, for the points, it was nice to finish seventh and get points for them.”

“But personally, right now I’m not in the fight for the championship, so the points are, I don’t want to say irrelevant, but I think the important thing for me was to have fun, be in some battles and put myself in a good position.”

“And that’s what I did, and the end result was a few points, which is nice. I’ve just enjoyed it. Obviously, it’s been hard to fully enjoy it when the results haven’t been there, so I’ve gotten a little more out of it. of the career”.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo continues to hit the mark in those first laps. He passed George Russell and Carlos Sainz at the original start in Austria, and then Sergio Pérez (who went through the gravel) and Charles Leclerc after the early safety car.

“I don’t know if I’m getting old, but the first few laps I remember blurry,” he smiled. “I remember overtaking George at turn 7, I don’t remember much else, but I do remember that on the first lap I passed two cars, and on the restart of the safety car I passed two cars.”

“So that was good, obviously moving forward, and I needed it because of the qualifying position. It was a fun race, I’ve seen people go off, I’ve heard there have been some penalties.”

“Since we have the big screens and a lot of long straights, you can see what’s going on. So sometimes I’d watch a replay of someone being tight, and then watch their radio play. Hopefully the fans were entertained.”

However, despite Ricciardo’s obvious satisfaction with his Sunday afternoon, there was no escaping the fact that, even with a five-second penalty at his stop, Norris crossed the finish line 40 seconds early.

Ricciardo remains puzzled by his problems, especially in qualifying. His problems continue despite all the homework he and his engineers have been doing to try to adapt his driving style.

“Part of the frustration is that yesterday (in qualifying) I was quite happy. The car wasn’t perfect, but it felt pretty good. It felt better than a 13th place car.”

“So I think everything felt good, it’s just not there in the lap time. But from a sensation point of view, it’s improving. Maybe it’s just literally half a tenth in every corner. And then I’m there. I don’t know, but it felt good. “

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

On the positive side, as he had predicted, the triplet gave him the opportunity to do more kilometers and test more things in the car.

“Absolutely. And even if I overlap my data from last week onto this week, I’m doing a lot more things that this car requires. So I feel like, let’s say, my driving with the McLaren has improved a lot, and I think that was a bit sad (from qualifying), which unfortunately hasn’t translated into the lap time yet. “

“So maybe it’s still a little conscious and I’m spending too much energy trying to drive it like this. Maybe a few more races and then I do it more unconsciously, and then I can push the car more to the limit. Maybe that’s it? we will see”.

Next stop is Silverstone, the circuit where Ricciardo made his F1 debut with HRT exactly ten years ago. It hasn’t been a particularly fruitful place for him, with a third-place finish with Red Bull in 2014 being his only podium there.

New for everyone this year is the sprint race to debut in Great Britain, and Ricciardo hopes it will play to one of his obvious strengths.

“As my starts have been, in the last three races, I think I have advanced a minimum of two places in every first lap. So having a sprint race means that I will probably start higher on the grid on Sunday. So I’m happy to have two career outings. “

“I think you probably have to treat it like a race. If you’re complacent, ultimately you’re going to start Sunday further back, and then you’re going to take all the risk on Sunday, and maybe risk the front wing then.”

“So I would say that right now the mindset would be a normal approach, try to attack when possible and get the most out of it.”

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, makes a pit stop

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo admits he has reservations about the format: “Pitstops make it fun, I’ve gotten used to doing pitstops obviously, and it also gets the team involved.”

“And if you do a good pitstop, and if you undercut a car or something through a pitstop, everyone feels like they contributed to that victory or that result. I like the team element, but we’ll see. How is it”.

Looking to the future, Ricciardo can only be happy with his decision to join McLaren, as it is clear that momentum continues to grow.

“I think right now, it’s Lando just having the pace he’s having, and obviously the speed,” he said. “The speed is there in the car. So I think that gives the team great motivation to push for next year, with the new regulations. But it’s obvious that something is working in the car. So I think that’s encouraging “.

