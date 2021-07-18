why racist crimes matter less

Demonstration against racism in Cartagena (Murcia) on June 27, 2021, after the murder of Younes Bilal in Mazarrón. (Photo: DIMA / Europa Press via .)

First it was the burning of the door of a mosque in San Javier, where they wrote “death to Islam”, in February; then it was the case of Mimoun Koutaibi, a 22-year-old Moroccan boy who has been in a coma since June 5, when a coworker broke his skull with an iron bar in Alhama de Murcia; Then there was the murder of Younes Bilal at the hands of an ex-military man, who fired three shots at him while shouting “shitty moro” at him, on June 13 in Mazarrón; three days later they stabbed Lilián shouting “Sudaca, they take our food away!” while the woman, of Ecuadorian origin, accompanied her cousin in the hunger queues in Cartagena; then came the attack on the Cabezo de Torres mosque, with a pig’s head and the graffiti “stop invasion” and “no to Islam”, earlier this month.

“They are very frequent cases, we cannot be silent. The Moroccan and migrant community is not calm, ”warns Sabah Yacoubi, president of the Association of Moroccan Immigrant Workers (ATIM) in Murcia. Yacoubi is aware that there is racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia “everywhere, in all countries”, but believes that what is happening in Murcia in recent months is at another level. “People are afraid. This is a type of racism that leads to murder… it is very dangerous ”, he sentenced.

According to the latest report on the evolution of hate crimes in Spain, in 2018 1,598 crimes of this type were registered, of which a third (531) were due to racism or xenophobia. Curiously, Murcia had that year a hate crime rate (1.5 per 100,000 inhabitants) below the Spanish average (3.4) and ‘only’ 9 cases of racism or xenophobia were registered.

Antumi Toasijé, president of the Council for the Elimination of Racial or Ethnic Discrimination (CEDRE), considers that these figures are not close to reality, neither in Murcia nor in the rest of the country. “One thing is the effective number of racist attacks and another thing is that they are known or reported,” he says.

Precisely the case of Mimoun Koutaibi did not come to light until several days later, when the murder of Younes Bilal took place. “Mimoun’s family did not have the strength or support to denounce him until then,” says Paulino Ros, journalist, sociologist and author of the blog Islam in Murcia.

The case of the 22-year-old boy hit with an iron bar is surrounded by secrecy. In the complaint, the family says that the aggressor, Mimoun’s partner in the Primafrio company, attacked him because his boss had fired him on the grounds that “the Moor [Mimoun] works better than you ”. The company, for now, has washed its hands, and the Police have not given more details about the investigation. Meanwhile, the boy of Moroccan origin has been in the ICU for a month and a half.

Antumi Toasijé, fully aware of the “concentration of violent cases in the Region of Murcia”, offers a fairly clear diagnosis to explain this ‘phenomenon’: “The extreme right is very strong in that autonomous community”.

Since 2019, the Popular Party has governed Murcia with the support of Vox, and all the experts consulted agree that, since the extreme right has power in the region, hate speech against the migrant population has been reinforced and legitimized, and that in some cases this discourse becomes factual. “Unfortunately, the discourse that presents the migrant population as a threat is on the rise in that autonomous community, and we believe that cases of violent racism are a direct consequence of this,” says Toasijé. “We cannot say that a political party is the only one responsible, but it does create a climate and a normalization of speeches that make certain people feel legitimized to commit such acts,” he clarifies.

Paulino Ros makes a similar analysis. “In our country there has been latent racism for a long time, but also migrants are unprotected by the law and, when the legitimation of hate speech by politicians arrives, the fuse is lit and anything can happen,” he says. . “In Murcia it has become normal for this speech to be in the Government, and for me it is not normal. In other countries it is not being allowed ”, Ros emphasizes. In the 2019 general elections, Vox was the most voted force in Murcia.

“Where is Spanish society to condemn racism?”

The reaction of Murcian politicians to these racist attacks has been little or no. After learning of the attack against Mimoun Koutaibi, the president of the region, Fernando López Miras (PP), limited himself to expressing his “concern about any aggression that underlies racist connotations.” For his part, the mayor of Mazarrón, Gaspar Miras (PSOE), condemned the murder of Younes Bilal as “a racist and xenophobic crime that has a tinge of hatred”, but immediately added that “fortunately it is a specific event in Mazarrón, where 3,000 Maghrebi have lived in harmony for more than 25 years, perfectly integrated ”.

Some 220,000 migrants live in the Murcia Region, most of them from Morocco and Ecuador, and most of them employed in precarious conditions in the fields and in domestic work. Unless they obtain Spanish nationality, Moroccans do not have the right to vote. Ecuadorians can vote, but only in municipal elections, after registration.

“As foreigners do not have the right to vote, politicians do not care about us,” laments Sabah Yacoubi. The president of ATIM in Murcia also reflects with sadness on the response that Spanish society gave to the murder of Younes Bilal. “In the demonstrations that we call for the murder of Younes [en varias ciudades de España]We saw that 98% of the people who went were Moroccans. Where is Spanish society to condemn cases of racism? ”Yacoubi asks.

Just three weeks after Younes Bilal, 37, was shot to death while asking his attacker “what problem do you have with the Moors,” another young man, Samuel Luiz, 24, was killed by a human pack who yelled at him “Maricón”, in A Coruña.

Yacoubi does not want to enter into making comparisons, and condemns “strongly” the murder of “poor Samuel”, but he cannot avoid feeling hurt when he analyzes the political and social response to both cases. In Samuel Luiz’s, “we saw how Pedro Sánchez wrote his sentence on Twitter, and instead at no time did he send a message about the murder of Younes,” he hurts.

“We have lost these two lives because hate speech against migrants and LGTBI people is increasing in society, but I think that it is not being given the same value,” laments the president of ATIM. “Younes’ was also a hate crime, but there seems to be a double yardstick,” he recalls.

“How do we make some victims matter more to us than others?”

Moha Gerehou, an anti-racist activist, journalist and writer, also sees what Sabah Yacoubi says. “Beyond the anti-racist movement, and even within it, the mobilization for the murder of Younes has been little, and this is a way of making self-criticism, but also of extending criticism to society,” he points out. “Why and how did we get to this point where some victims matter more to us than others?”

Gerehou insists that he does not want to make “any competition between victims”, but does “try to think why certain cases like Younes’ —an innocent man sitting in a bar, who is told ‘we don’t want Moors here’ and is beaten three shots— they don’t shake us so much, what is it that makes us go unnoticed, that we are almost immunized, “he says.

In his opinion, “the same differences that exist when it comes to discriminating are those that exist when it comes to feeling empathy.” “At the moment in which we do not value black lives, Moorish lives, gypsy lives, just like the lives of white people, we do not feel the same empathy or the same solidarity when a crime of this type occurs,” says Gerehou .

Antumi Toasijé agrees that, in general, “there is very little concern about racist acts” in society, and warns that “we must be very careful to minimize the phenomenon and downplay it, because this can be the prelude to persecution social”.

For the president of CEDRE, the key is precisely to begin to recognize and stop small xenophobic acts if major crimes are to be avoided in the future. “For a person to commit a racist murder or a violent racist aggression, he has surely previously committed many other offenses that have not been convicted”, reasons Toasijé. “If that person who made racist comments had been reproached for their behavior, they probably would not have committed the crime,” he explains. Racism, he insists, is something “daily” and “systemic”, not specific events. And it cuts across politics, the judiciary and all of society, he adds.

