Why Rachael Kirkconnell Is “Devastated” After Matt James Reunion

Rachael has since apologized for her past actions and expressed this was a learning experience for her.

“while i certainly wish things turned out differently, i also believe there is a reason for everything,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, “we may not be able to control situations thrown our way, but we can control how we deal with it, and i believe good can come out every circumstance. “

Although Rachael expected for her and Matt to work things out, she noted, “i respect his decision completely.”

“of course i wish circumstances were different,” she continued, “but i still feel blessed for the time we did have together and the memories we made. i got to fall in love, and i truly believe he was the love of my life . he will always hold a piece of my heart. i’ll always be hopeful and believe what’s meant to be will be. “